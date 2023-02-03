The University of Cincinnati played against the University of Tulsa at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The Cincinnati Bearcats triumphed over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane with a final score of 81-55.
PHOTOS | Men's basketball team triumphs over Tulsa with a final score of 81-55
The University of Cincinnati (UC) men's basketball team defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 81-55 Wednesday night. The Bearcats improved to 15-8 on the season and 6-4 in conference play, placing them in fifth in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) standings.
Coming off a brutal loss to third-ranked Houston Saturday, the Bearcats bounced back in their return to Fifth Third Arena. In the dominating win, Jeremiah Davenport led the way with 20 points off the bench while Landers Nolley II finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
The Bearcats pulled away early with a 16-0 run in the first half, allowing Cincinnati to grow a comfortable lead that Tulsa would not be able to recover from. The game never had less than a 13-point margin again. Five Bearcats scored during the run, with nine of the points coming from the bench. In total, the UC bench scored 35 points to just 12 bench points from Tulsa.
The Bearcats came to play defensively, holding Tulsa to just 18 made shots, the lowest amount surrendered by Cincinnati this season. Tulsa’s 55 points were tied for the third-lowest points allowed this season and marked the sixth time the Bearcats have held a team under 60 points. UC also forced 12 turnovers, doubling their own, and outrebounded the visitors 44-32.
The Bearcats used this win to get up to No. 76 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, which ranks all teams in college basketball. While it’s not guaranteed, the top 68 teams give a good insight into who will make it into the NCAA tournament. The Bearcats' 76th is the highest they’ve been all season, and with some of the tougher AAC games out of the way, gives hope for Cincinnati to find its way into March Madness.
However, this game is not necessarily a sign of things to come. Tulsa stands at 5-16 overall and 1-9 in the conference, slotting last in the AAC. The Golden Hurricanes haven’t won a conference game in regulation, have a point differential of negative-8 per game and are averaging the fifth least rebounds in college basketball. While this was a good win and a great game to get back on track, Tulsa wasn’t a team that many expected to have a chance to win.
To end the game CJ Anthony, Chase Kirkwood and Josh Reed checked in for the Bearcats to close out the final minutes. None of them had played all game and were able to be put in to give the rotational players rest. That being said, Jarrett Hensley, who was in the rotation earlier this season, was not subbed in late and has not played in the last eight games. Hensley suffered an ankle injury in November but found himself back in the rotation that month.
The Bearcats are back in action against the UCF Golden Knights this Saturday, Feb. 4. This is the first of two matchups between Cincinnati and UCF this season. Tipoff is at noon at Fifth Third Arena.