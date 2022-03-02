The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team hosted the Ohio State University (OSU) Buckeyes in their first home game of the season, defeating OSU 5-4. The game was scheduled just a few days ago, giving the Bearcats one home game before their opening home series against Northwestern. The Bearcats entered the game 2-3 after their road trip, as they had multiple games against North Alabama canceled before their return home.
The first seven innings of the game went relatively the same for both teams. Left-hander, Alex Shea, took the mound for the Bearcats. His first two innings of work showed no give from the sophomore, surrendering no hits and no runs through those first six outs.
However, Shea didn’t make it through the third. Ohio State batted around in the third, scoring four runs off of two hits including a home run, two walks and an error by third baseman, Kerrington Cross, that could’ve been the inning-ending double play. Instead, the Buckeyes took advantage and took an early 4-0 lead.
The Bearcats responded promptly in the bottom half of the third with a few runs of their own. After two shutout innings from Ohio State starter, Aaron Funk, the Bearcats struck back to keep the game close.
A leadoff walk to Jake Hansen was almost wasted until a pair of errors by Buckeye shortstop, Zach Desenzo, and third baseman, Marcus Ernst, extended the inning. This allowed Cincinnati's left fielder, Griffin Merrett, to hit a three-run homer, his team-high fourth of the season, to get the Bearcats on the board and cut the lead to just one.
The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings went quietly for both teams. The teams combined for 24 outs of shutout ball in the time, including eight strikeouts and just three hits.
Ohio State’s pitchers, Tim Baird and Nate Karaffa, held it down for the Buckeyes during that time, striking out four and only allowing one hit. Although, that wasn’t enough to combat the outing that Cincinnati got during their time.
The biggest key to this win was the relief pitching from Bearcat senior, Beau Keathley. Keathley was called upon to get the last out of the third and went all the way after that. He finished the game with eight strikeouts and only allowed four hits in just over six shutout innings.
Keathley started the Bearcats' eighth inning with a one-two-three top half, including two strikeouts. The offense desperately needed just one run, in which they got in the bottom of the eighth. Cincinnati’s right fielder, Paul Komistek, led off the bottom half of the eighth with an opposite-field solo home run to tie the game at four.
Keathley came out in the ninth and shut it down again. After a questionable call put the leadoff runner on first, Keathley struck out two and kept the game tied going into the bottom of the ninth.
Then, Jake Hansen was pinch-hit for by sophomore, Cam Scheler. This was Scheler’s first appearance of the season, and he surely made the most of it. Scheler hit a long fly ball to center field that just kept carrying, and by the time it hit the ground, the Bearcats were already storming the field as they walked it off for their first home-crowd win of the season.
The Bearcats set a stadium attendance record for Baseball, with 2,451 fans attending the home opener. It all seemed right, and it all managed to come together for the red and black of Clifton. A walk-off win, in comeback fashion, against an Ohio rival, on opening night in Cincinnati, in front of the largest crowd in Bearcats Baseball History.
The Bearcats hope to continue that momentum this Friday, as they start their series with Northwestern. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. in Cincinnati.