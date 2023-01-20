A tumultuous offseason for the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team began with the departure of former head coach Luke Fickell and was followed by the announcement of numerous UC players entering their names in the NCAA’s transfer portal. That, along with stars such as receivers Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker, tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor, and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft has left the Bearcats’ roster with no shortage of holes to fill.
Over a month into the Scott Satterfield era at UC, those holes have begun to be filled quickly through the likes of the transfer portal and signees from the class of 2023. Defensive line stars Jowan Briggs, Malik Vann, and Dontay Corleone, the highest graded defensive player in all of college football last season, highlight the list of returning starters for the Bearcats and will look to join forces with the newest faces in Clifton.
Dee Wiggins, WR
The 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound wide receiver has elected to follow head coach Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati for his last year of eligibility. Wiggins missed almost the entire 2022 season with the University of Louisville Cardinals after suffering foot injury in week three. The Florida native began his college career at the University of Miami where he flashed his potential for the Hurricanes after posting 62 receptions for 791 yards and seven touchdowns in 40 career games. Wiggins is just one of several Louisville transfers following Satterfield to Clifton and will look to make up for lost time in a key role with the Bearcats.
Jordan Young, DB
A former four-star recruit, Young is the newest defensive back on UC’s roster. Transferring from the University of Florida where he racked up 10 tackles and one pass breakup in 2022, Young joins the Bearcats has a redshirt sophomore with three remaining years of eligibility. The six-foot 192-pound Florida native was a consensus top 30 national defensive back recruit and had numerous offers coming out of high school, including two from Alabama and Georgia. Young will add depth to a Bearcat secondary that just recently lost defensive backs Ja’Quan Sheppard and JQ Hardaway to the transfer portal.
Brady Drogosh, QB
Drogosh, the highest-rated recruit in UC’s 2023 class, remains committed to the Bearcats despite the departure of Luke Fickell and former offensive coordinator Gino Guidugli who extended UC’s offer. The 6-foot-5 210-pound quarterback was named 2022 Michigan Mr. Football after leading De La Salle to back-to-back Division II state championships. With last year’s starting quarterback Ben Bryant returning for his last year of eligibility and former 2019 Ohio Mr. Football Evan Prater still in the mix, Drogosh joins a stacked UC quarterback room that is still feeling the effects of Desmond Ridder’s departure to the NFL.
Carter Brown, K
The Bearcats landed a kicker transfer from Arizona State in Carter Brown. Brown, a true freshman, comes to Cincinnati with three remaining years of eligibility. Last season, Brown went 33-33 on extra point tries and 11-14 on field goal attempts, including a successful 53-yard shot. Brown will likely fill in as the Bearcats’ starting kicker right away after last year’s starter Ryan Coe found a new home in North Carolina.