In the Saturday event that got moved indoors due to inclement weather, the University of Cincinnati spring football game commenced inside the bubble of the Sheakley Sports Complex.
The new-look Bearcats, who are losing a handful of players to the NFL, are most prominently in search of a new starting quarterback to replace Desmond Ridder. The battle between Evan Prater and Ben Bryant for the position has had no lack of spotlight, and Cincinnati native, Prater, earned the edge over Bryant to start the spring game. Despite starting the first half, Prater deferred to Bryant who started at quarterback position in the second half.
“They came out and they competed today,” head coach Luke Fickell said. “They would have loved to have been outside in the live action the whole time, but nonetheless, all in all they were looking for a healthy competition.”
Of course, an in-team scrimmage five months prior to the season is not the end-all and be-all in determining a QB for week one in Arkansas, but undoubtedly plays a role in the confidence of the prospective quarterbacks heading forward. The friendly but competitive rivalry between the sophomore and the senior is crucial to both their own progress and the development of the Bearcats’ as a whole.
Bryant, who spent three seasons in Clifton before transferring to Eastern Michigan, announced his return to the Bearcats in early 2022. Bryant spent his one season at Eastern Michigan as the starting quarterback, racking up over 3,000 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Prater has spent the past two years learning under Ridder and quarterbacks coach, Gino Guidugli, as he enters his third year as Bearcat. The Wyoming High School graduate redshirted his first season, meaning he is entering his registered second year of on-field action in 2022.
The offense competed against the Bearcats’ stellar defense, featuring returning players such as Arquon Bush and Ty Van Fossen. Combining the returners with a sturdy defensive line, all-American transfer Ivan Pace Jr., and young athletic defensive backs will make the Cincinnati defense one to fear once again.
“I loved the way that the defense played today,” Bush said. “The most important part is for the team to get better, and have the team get closer together. We have to keep improving and get closer as a team for the upcoming season.”
Impact players such as Deshawn Pace, Josh Whyle, and Lorenz Metz did not participate in the scrimmage due to respective injuries and recovery.
Prior to the spring game, Fickell was honored with the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year award, a ceremony that was planned to take place in front of the Bearcat crowd at Nippert Stadium. The commemoration of his outstanding achievements as a coach still took place in the bubble prior to the scrimmage.
“I am not a big award guy,” Fickell said. “I told [the players] that this is a team award. I think that more than anything, I want them guys to recognize that nobody did this by themselves.”