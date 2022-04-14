After a decade of leading the Big 12 Conference, Bob Bowlsby announced he will be stepping down later this year. Bowlsby was hired in 2012 to help lead the conference after serving as the athletic director (AD) for Stanford University for six years.
“After more than 40 years of serving in leadership roles in intercollegiate athletics, including the last 10 with the Big 12, and given the major issues that college sports in general and the Big 12 specifically will address in the next several years, I have reached a natural transition point in my tenure as commissioner, as well as in my career,” Bowlsby said in a statement.
Before becoming the AD at Stanford, Bowlsby held the same title at the University of Iowa for 15 years after serving as Northern Iowa’s AD for seven years. Over his 10 years at the helm, the Big 12 won 25 NCAA team national championships, with the most recent being on April 4 when Kansas defeated North Carolina to win the men’s basketball tournament. The Big 12 has now had four consecutive men’s basketball teams reach the final four, including back-to-back national champions with Baylor winning last season.
Bowlsby was also a key figure in the creation of the College Football Playoff and part of the group that proposed the 12-team playoff. Under Bowlsby, the Big 12 has seen growth in many areas with the most recent being the addition of four new schools.
After the shocking announcement in July when Texas and Oklahoma were invited to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the Big 12 moved quickly to find replacements. It added Central Florida, Houston, BYU and Cincinnati.
This was not Bowlsby’s first experience with conference realignment. In 2012 he was tasked with replacing Missouri (SEC), Texas A&M (SEC), Colorado (PAC-12) and Nebraska (Big 10). The conference then added both West Virginia and TCU.
“The Big 12 will soon bring in our four new members and negotiate a new grant of rights and media rights agreements,” Bowlsby said. “I truly believe the Big 12 and our member institutions are in a strong position now and as we look into the future.”
The media rights deal is set to expire in 2025, around the same time as the expected departures of Texas and Oklahoma.
Of note, the Big 12 is the only power five conference not to have its own television network after the ACC Network launched in 2019. In the same year, the Big 12 Now digital subscription was launched, which displays hundreds of sporting events and programming, but can only be accessed through ESPN+.
While Bowlsby will no longer be the conference commissioner, it is expected that he will serve in a new interim role.
The Big 12 will use a search firm to assist in the national search for a new commissioner. Some names that have emerged as early favorites include Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt, former West Virginia AD Oliver Luck and Pac-12 associate commissioner Jamie Zaninovich.
Bowlsby’s departure will mark the fourth power five commissioner to step down since 2020, with the one remaining being SEC commissioner, Greg Sankey. When Cincinnati makes the long-awaited power-five pivot in the coming years, they will not be the only team under new conference leadership.