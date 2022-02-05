Just eight days away from their third Super Bowl appearance ever, the Cincinnati Bengals have been practicing their game on the campus of the University of Cincinnati (UC).
Due to a storm that brought sub-freezing temperatures, sleet and snow, the Bengals have been utilizing the Bearcats’ bubble to prepare for their game against the Los Angeles Rams, who are currently practicing in the same city that will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
However, the Bearcats’ bubble isn’t the ideal facility for college athletics, let alone NFL teams. Cincinnati has recently released major funding efforts to construct a new indoor facility that will replace the outdated bubble.
Just this winter, UC’s Board of Trustees approved the spending of millions of dollars to begin work on the new indoor facility. In the meantime, there has been no progress made for an indoor facility for the Bengals — only hopes and speculations.
Cincinnati fans can only hope that a possible Super Bowl ring will bring enough attention to Paul Brown stadium to make owner, Mike Brown, pull the trigger on a new facility.
Due to COVID-19 precautions ahead of the team’s biggest game in franchise history, the media has been restricted from visiting the Bengals at the bubble.
While adapting and overcoming inclement weather in Cincinnati, the Bengals can look forward to playing under the fixed roof of SoFi Stadium in weather as high as 82 degrees with a predicted low of 56 degrees.
The Bengals are set to arrive in Los Angeles Tuesday, a later arrival than normal Super Bowl years as the Bengals are opting to miss Super Bowl Media Night.
Instead, the Bengals are hosting a fan rally at Paul Brown Stadium Monday night form 6-7 p.m. ET.
"We're putting our plan in this week, and if you have anything you need to tweak next week, that's great," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said earlier in the week.
