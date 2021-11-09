After making history just one week ago by earning the No. 6 spot in the College Football Playoff (CFP) top 25 ranking, the 9-0 Bearcats football team jumped one spot to No. 5 in the week two poll. The University of Cincinnati (UC) has once again set the record for highest ranking by a non-Power 5 conference program.
Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State make up the top four, respectively, as a result of former No. 3 Michigan State falling to No. 19 Purdue. Directly trailing the Bearcats is No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish, whose only loss in their 8-1 season is to the Bearcats, gained one spot to enter the single digits.
Cincinnati remains as one of three programs within the top ten with a top ten victory, the other two being Oregon over Ohio State and Michigan State over Michigan. Of the three, Cincinnati is the only undefeated squad.
Perhaps the biggest question of the evening comes from where the CFP stands on head-to-head matchups, as the Committee contradicts its own ideals within the top ten. Oregon has the head-to-head win over Ohio State, promptly earning No. 3 over the Buckeyes’ No. 4. Two spots down the ladder, No. 6 Michigan finds itself a spot higher than No. 7 Michigan State despite the Spartans victory over the Wolverines two weeks ago.
For the second consecutive week, UC is the sole representative of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), even though Houston sits at No. 17 in the Associated Press’ top 25. The chances are rising that Cincinnati and Houston will meet in the AAC Championship Game, so the Cougars being ranked in the near future would do wonders for the Bearcats “strength of schedule.”
The Bearcats being ranked No. 5 could be interpreted as further proof that they are not in control of their own destiny (in regards to the CFP) as their rise is a direct result of another team’s loss. The Bearcats, whose only loss in their last 19 games is to No. 1 Georgia, can only win and hope for the best as the season progresses.
Maybe the CFP Committee has recognized the Bearcats ability to fight off challengers, as Cincinnati has consistently seen their opponents best week in and week out. The phrase “style points” is one that has floated around the Bearcats all season, but winning the ugly games matters too. UC’s only single-digit victories have come over two teams with a combined four wins, so maybe CFP Committee Chair Gary Barta wasn’t lying when he said the Committee has “great respect for Cincinnati.”
UC is ranked over undefeated Power-5 program Oklahoma, anyway. With Ohio State still slated to take on Michigan State and Michigan, and Purdue fresh off of consecutive top five victories, the top four isn’t all that inconceivable for Bearcat fans.