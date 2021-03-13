The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball program has advanced to their fourth straight American Athletic Conference Championship Game after upsetting No. 1 Wichita State Shockers with a 60-59 victory.
Although the conference tournament was cancelled in the 2019-2020 season, the Bearcats have won the previous two conference titles in 2018-2019 and 2017-2018. It is also Cincinnati’s eighth straight conference tournament victory – a record in the American Athletic Conference.
Their victory on Saturday against the Shockers denied their conference rivals the opportunity for their first ever conference championship game. Wichita State and Cincinnati also met in the semifinals in 2019, where it was another tightly contested game – finishing with a three-point differential (66-63).
The game came down to an anxiety inducing final minute for both sides. Freshman Tari Eason was fouled to slow the game down for the Shockers, Eason then went 1-2 at the line to give the Bearcats a three-point lead. Wichita then ran the ball up the court for an easy lay-up to make it a one-point affair.
Amid the confusion, Cincinnati was only able to find Eason – a 58% free throw shooter on the season – again for a trip to the line. After another Eason miss, sophomore Jeremiah Davenport made a miraculous offensive rebound for another chance.
Davenport in turn missed his own shot at the line, allowing Wichita a chance to storm up the court for a final shot that didn’t find its way into the bucket.
“When that shot was in the air, it was like slow motion,” freshman guard Mason Madsen said postgame. “Everyone from the bench said it looked good, I thought it looked good, then it obviously came off the rim. That was one of the better feelings I’ve ever felt.”
Madsen was the Bearcats leading scorer for the game, contributing 10 points. It was one of the more all-around performances this season for Cincinnati, however, as all eight players that stepped on the court threw in five or more points.
After an injury to senior Keith Williams in the first half, who was leading the Bearcats’ scoring efforts with 9 points and led the Bearcats in average scoring on the season with 14.9 points per game, it was the young players that stepped up for Cincinnati.
Madsen went 2-4 from the three-point line on his way to leading the team in scoring. Freshman Michael Saunders Jr. contributed his defensive effort and speed to help make big plays – playing a key role in limiting the Shockers to just 59 points, the fewest Cincinnati has allowed against any opponent this season.
Eason, despite his troubles at the foul line, nearly caught his second double-double of the season finishing with nine points and 11 rebounds while also defending well, tallying three blocks and three steals. Davenport led the team on the court with his notorious levels of energy, finishing with eight points and nine rebounds.
“I’m over the moon proud of them,” head coach John Brannen said. “You look out there, we got three-to-four freshman out at the same time and during gut-check time. Obviously, the future is really bright here for Cincinnati basketball, there’s nothing you can take from that.”
Wichita State finishes their season with a record of 16-5 (11-2 AAC), while Cincinnati faces the University of Houston for the conference championship game tomorrow – which will be aired on ESPN.