The University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team is set to host the Wichita State University Shockers on Feb. 17. This is the second matchup between these two teams this season as the Bearcats defeated the Shockers 61-57 earlier in the year, led by an 18-point outing from UC’s senior guard David DeJulius.
The Bearcats are looking to bounce back after falling to the University of Tulsa and a home loss to the University of Memphis.
UC remains in the middle of the pack of the AAC standings with just six games remaining in the regular season. Every game is more crucial than the last for the Bearcats as they look to finish the season on a high note and carry any sort of momentum into the upcoming AAC tournament.
Wichita State currently sits below UC in the AAC standings, holding a 4-6 record in conference play. However, the Shockers are coming in to Fifth Third Arena having won three of their last four AAC contests, led by sophomore guard Tyson Etienne, who is averaging 17.0 points per game (PPG) during that stretch.
In the last matchup between the Bearcats and the Shockers, UC held Etienne to just 14 points and forced him to shoot 6-16 from the field. The Bearcats will need to limit Etienne once again while also focusing on Wichita State’s freshman guard, Ricky Council IV, who has emerged for the Shockers and is averaging 11.3 PPG off the bench.
For the Bearcats, guard David DeJulius led the way with 18 points against the Shockers in their last matchup. DeJulius has undoubtedly been the catalyst for the Bearcat’s offense during this late season stretch, as he is averaging 24 PPG over his last three contests and has emerged as the leading scorer for UC.
“I feel great. I feel like I’m in the best groove I’ve been in, in my college career,” said DeJulius following his 24-point outing against the University of South Florida on Feb. 9.
The remaining road ahead for the Bearcat’s is no easy trek as they will face off against Temple University, who bested the Bearcats earlier this season, and Southern Methodist University, who sit atop the AAC standings boasting a 9-2 conference record. The Bearcats will also travel to Houston to play the No. 14 ranked Cougars who blew out UC less than two weeks ago.
The Bearcats will need to start capitalizing immediately on DeJulius’ stellar scoring performances if they hope to sweep the Shockers this season and cover any ground in the AAC standings. The end of the regular season is just a little more than two weeks away and UC is quickly running out of chances to win.
You can watch the Bearcats face off against the Shockers this Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.