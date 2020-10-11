We're four weeks into the 2020 NFL season and former Bearcats have been making marks on their respective teams.
Some are stepping into the limelight now, while others have been consistent over recent years. There are currently fifteen players who made the jump from the University of Cincinnati to the highest tier of professional football. Here are the five that have made some of the most significant impacts.
Travis Kelce – TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Kelce is a dynamic cog in the Kansas City offense. The most high-profile Bearcat in the league has continued to show why he's one of the top receiving threats in 2020, putting on dominant displays.
In four weeks, Kelce has 24 receptions, 297 yards and two touchdown scores for a more-than-productive average of six receptions and 75 yards per game – all of which, excluding touchdowns, are the highest marks among NFL tight-ends to this point in the season.
Kelce is known as one of the top red-zone targets in the NFL and for moving the chains for first downs, which he has done on 70% of his receptions so far, the highest percentage in his career.
His best performance of the season came in week two against the Los Angeles Chargers when he hauled in nine receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in a 23-20 victory for the Chiefs, their closest game of the season.
The Chiefs are one of six NFL teams still undefeated, sitting at 4-0 at the top of the AFC West. The 2019 Super Bowl Champions are sure to keep looking Kelce's way as they look be repeat champions this year.
Jason Kelce – C, Philadelphia Eagles
The brother of Travis, Jason Kelce has been consistent in the NFL for nearly five seasons now. The three-time Pro-Bowler and All-Pro has played in over 95% of all of the Eagles offensive snaps since 2015.
Jason was a super bowl champion before his brother, helping lead a strong Eagle's offensive-line to the franchise's first-ever Lombardi trophy in 2017. He was a steal of a draft pick in 2011 when the Eagles took him in the sixth-round after receiving the pick in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens.
In 2020, to no surprise, Jason has started in all four of the Eagles games – snapping the ball to quarterback Carson Wentz on a 100% of plays. Despite Philadelphia's troubles in protecting Wentz this season, Jason has not been afforded a single sack allowed this season and has also recovered two of Wentz's fumbles.
Josiah Deguara – TE, Green Bay Packers
Much to the dismay of Bearcat fans and Packers fans alike, Deguara's rookie season has been cut short due to a torn ACL the tight end suffered on Oct. 5 against the Atlanta Falcons during a punt.
In the first game of his debut season with the Packers, Deguara played 24 offensive snaps and caught his first NFL reception for a first down against the Minnesota Vikings.
The 2020 third-round draft pick was unable to play in weeks two or three due to an ankle injury, and now fans will have to look forward to 2021 to see what kind of a player Deguara can be at the professional level.
Eric Wilson – LB, Minnesota Vikings
Eric Wilson of the Viking's linebacker core has enjoyed a great 2020 season up to this point, being a strength of Minnesota's lackluster defense. Wilson was given more defensive snaps last year and showed his ability to compete, starting in both Vikings playoff games in 2019.
To start of 2020, Wilson has been tasked with filling the void left by four-time pro-bowler Anthony Barr due to injury for the remainder of the season, and so far, he's been doing well. While stepping up to someone like Barr is a tall task, Wilson has forced two turnovers already this season.
A forced fumble in week one and an interception in week two, Wilson has followed up those performances with 15 tackles over the past two games, one of which was for a loss. In those last two games, Wilson has played 100% of the defensive snaps.
The Vikings have gotten off to a poor start this year with a record of 1-3, mainly due to poor defensive showings. If Wilson can inspire others to make stops and force turnovers, then he may be a main stay in the Minnesota defense for seasons to come.
Kevin Huber – P, Cincinnati Bengals
In his 12th season with the Bengals, Huber has only missed two games in his entire career. While the position of punter is one often overlooked in the NFL, no one can deny the consistency of Huber over the years.
In terms of career numbers, Huber ranks in the top-50 for number of punts (859), punting yards (38,778) and yards per punt (45.1). He has been in the top ten for longest punts for eight seasons, as well.
This year, things have been no different for Huber. He has downed seven punts within the 20-yard mark for opposing return units and has a long of 70-yards, which is the second-longest punt so far this season.