As the National Football League enters the second half of its schedule, former University of Cincinnati Bearcats football players are making an impact on the national level.
Here are some of the former UC athletes who made their mark in the NFL this past month.
Travis Kelce – TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Midway through his age-31 season, Kelce has continued to establish himself as one of, if not the premier receiving tight ends in the NFL. The Bearcat product finds himself in eighth place in the NFL for total receiving yards with 610 yards, 136 more yards than the next-closest tight end.
His six receiving touchdowns are just shy of the league lead and top all tight ends. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Kelce has caught four touchdowns in his last four contests eclipsed 100 receiving yards twice in that span.
Currently on pace to record over 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth straight season, Kelce leads the Chiefs offense in receptions and receiving yards while placing second in touchdowns.
Partnering with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Kelce is an integral part of one of the most explosive offenses in football – helping lead Kansas City to a 7-1 record, the second-best mark in the NFL.
Jason Kelce – C, Philadelphia Eagles
A staple of durability, the older Kelce brother has started all 16 games in seven of his nine full seasons in the pros, having played through a sprained MCL, broken foot and torn elbow in 2018 alone.
In a year where the Eagles’ offensive line has been decimated by injuries, Kelce has missed only a minimal amount of offensive snaps. Every other position on the Philadelphia line has changed, with Kelce being the one constant protecting quarterback Carson Wentz.
Kelce’s steady presence has helped guide the Eagles to two consecutive wins and first place in a rancid 2020 NFC East Division, with a total record of 3-4-1.
Justin Murray – OT, Arizona Cardinals
An offensive lineman in his third NFL season, Murray has found success with the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals claimed Murray off waivers in August of 2019 and was penciled in the starting lineup after an injury to their starter opened a spot for him. He appeared in 14 games while starting 12 that year.
Murray was rewarded with a two-year contract extension by the Cardinals on Oct. 2. Splitting time between guard and tackle, Murray appeared in 28 offensive snaps through week four, but an injury to Arizona guard J.R. Sweezy has sent Murray back into a starting role.
He has started in the Cardinals’ last two games and has played every snap, helping his squad to consecutive wins. A disciplined player, Murray has yet to be flagged for a penalty through 213 snaps this year.
Eric Wilson – LB, Minnesota Vikings
Wilson has continued to put together a strong season while filling in for injured pro-bowler Anthony Barr. The Michigan native has started six of the Vikings’ seven games this year while being on the field for 100% of defensive snaps since week three.
Since week two, Wilson has made or assisted on at least four tackles in every matchup and has sacked the quarterback twice in 2020. Since September, he has also been a part of more turnovers, recording the second interception of his career and recovering two fumbles over the past month.
Despite Wilson’s breakout season, Minnesota’s defense has struggled as a whole, allowing at least 22 points in each of their seven contests this season. With a record of 2-5, Wilson will look to help his squad finish the season strong and sneak into the playoffs.