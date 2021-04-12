Former stars of Fifth Third Arena are making their basketball talents known around the world in their professional careers. With players in the National Basketball Leagues, overseas and the NBA’s G-League, the Cincinnati Bearcats Men’s basketball program is producing their fair share of talent.
After stints at the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets of the NBA, Cincinnati’s former forward, Gary Clark, has settled in at his new home: the Denver Nuggets. Clark made his NBA debut in October 2018, where he played just under two minutes alongside stars James Harden and Chris Paul.
Since then, Clark has gone on to average 3.7 points per game, 2.6 rebounds per game, 0.4 assists per game in 13.5 minutes per game in the 2019/2020 season. Clark has only clocked in for two minutes this season for the Nuggets; however, he started 11 games for Orlando in 2020/2021 and averaged 3.4 points per game and 3.2 total rebounds per game.
Cincinnati’s former guard, Jacob Evans, took his skills to the Golden State Warriors with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. In the 2019/2020 season, Evans went on to average 12 points per game and 5.4 points per game for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Iowa Wolves, respectively. Evans continued his career with the G-League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, the Santa Cruz Warriors, for the 2020/2021 season. He is currently averaging 11 points per game and 4.8 total rebounds per game.
Also occupying a spot on the NBA’s G-League is Cincinnati’s former guard, Jarron Cumberland, who made his debut for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Houston Rockets affiliate. Cumberland has averaged 2.3 points per game, .40 field goal percentage and a .25 three-point percentage on 13.2 minutes played per game. At just 23 years old, Cumberland has played just eight games for the Vipers.
Starting 12 games for the G-Leagues Salt Lake City Stars is Trevon Scott, Cincinnati’s former 6’8” Forward. Through the 2020/2021 season, Scott has averaged 10.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game in 15 total games for the Utah Jazz’s affiliate.
Caupain is currently the guard for Ratiopharm Ulm, a member of the German Cup league. Caupain averaged 12.3 points per game with a 51.6 field goal percentage in the 2020/2021 season.