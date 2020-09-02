With the NBA season drawing near its end as they enter the second round of the playoffs, we’re taking a look at the performances of former Bearcats now at the professional level.
Currently, there are three Bearcats playing professionally overseas and two Bearcats in the NBA, one of which just played in his first career playoff series.
Gary Clark (2014-2018) – Orlando Magic
The 6-foot, 6-inch forward went undrafted in 2018 and found a home with the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract. After reaching a standard deal in December of 2018 with the Rockets, Clark was waived by the team on Jan. 7. A week later, Clark signed a 10-day contract with the Orlando Magic.
After proving his way through two of those 10-day contracts, Clark was signed for the rest of the season on Feb. 8. Over the course of the long 2019-2020 season, he averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per game.
Clark was the only Bearcat to play in this year’s postseason at “the bubble” in ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida.
He had to step in some big shoes for his first career playoff series, as he started in place of the injured Aaron Gordon and Jonathan Isaac while the Magic took on the Milwaukee Bucks.
Clark stepped up to help the Magic pull an upset in game one of the series, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds. The luck didn’t hold on long for the Magic, though, as Milwaukee came back to take the series over the next four games. Clark averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal over the series.
Jacob Evans III (2015-2018) – Minnesota Timberwolves
Evans renounced his senior year in Cincinnati and instead declared for the 2018 NBA Draft as a junior. The Golden State Warriors took Evans as the 28th overall in the first round. Evans spent his first professional year bouncing between Golden State and their G-League affiliate Santa Cruz.
Proving himself as a useful role player in his rookie season, Evans saw more time in the NBA in his second year in the Warriors organization. He averaged 4.7 points and one rebound and assist in 15 minutes of play, appearing in 27 games.
Evans was then part of the blockbuster trade that saw the Warriors send D’Angelo Russell, Omari Spellman and Evans to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Wiggins and 2021 first-round and 2022 second-round draft pick.
Evans has only played two games with Minnesota, unable to record any statistics in two minutes of play.
Troy Caupain (2013-2017) – Ratiopharm Ulm
The University of Cincinnati all-time assist leader (515) has bounced around professional teams since going undrafted in 2017. Like his former teammate Gary Clark, the Magic signed Caupain to their G-league affiliate team, the Lakeland Magic.
There, Caupain set a name for himself with 15.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 51 games. After spending part of 2018 overseas in Italy, Caupain returned to Magic and the NBA to make his debut. He appeared in four games with the Magic, averaging 2.5 points and an assist in just four minutes.
Caupain then headed back overseas, where he’s played for multiple teams. Currently, Caupain is signed with Ratiophurm Ulm of the German Basketball Bundesliga, where he has yet to play an official game.
Sean Kilpatrick (2010-2014) – Tofas S.K.
One of the most coveted players in Bearcat basketball history, Kilpatrick finished his UC career as the school's second all-time leading scorer (2,145) behind only Oscar Robertson (2,973). In his senior season, Kilpatrick was named AP first-team All-American and was one of the ten semi-finalists for the Naismith College Player of the Year award.
Despite his impressive achievements in his time at UC, Kilpatrick went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft but ended up finding a multitude of homes over his four years between the NBA and the G-league.
Over his NBA career, Kilpatrick spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls. During those tenures, Kilpatrick collectively averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
Since then, Kilpatrick has turned his career overseas. Garnering an all-star selection and winning the Greek Basketball Cup with Panathinaikos in February of 2019, averaging 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the season.
He’s now signed and practicing with Tofas S.K. in Turkey’s Basketbol Süper Ligi.
Lance Stephenson (2009-2010) – Liaoning Flying Leopards
After spending one lone controversial year as a Bearcat and winning Big East Rookie of the Year, Lance Stephenson declared for the 2010 NBA Draft. The Indiana Pacers subsequently took him as the 40th pick in the second round.
Stephenson eventually made a name for himself on a competitive Pacers squad from 2012-2014. In 2014, Stephenson finished with a league-high five triple-doubles and finished second in the most improved player award, with averages of 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 7.2 rebounds.
From there, Stephenson became an official NBA journeyman. Playing for the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Minnesota Timberwolves and finally, the Los Angeles Lakers before moving overseas.
Since joining the Chinese Liaoning Flying Leopards in August of 2019, Stephenson helped the team to a title in the 2019 East Asia Super League Terrific 12, claiming an MVP award after averaging 26.7 points, 3.8 assists and 7.4 rebounds over the course of the 19-20 season.