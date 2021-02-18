University of Cincinnati (UC) football has released their full 12-game schedule for the 2021 season. The Bearcats played only 10 total games in 2020, finishing 9-1, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The schedule features a total of four non-conference games, all of which will be played consecutively to open up the season – starting with the annual Victory Bell game against Miami University on Sept. 4 at Nippert Stadium.
After the Redhawks, Cincinnati stays in town to face Murray State on Sept. 11 before heading out for back-to-back road trips to Indiana University on Sept. 18 and enjoying a bye week before taking on the University of Notre Dame on Oct. 2.
Those two games will likely prove detrimental to the Bearcats as they climb up the college football rankings, where they finished at No. 9 in 2020 before facing and subsequently losing to the University of Georgia in the Peach Bowl.
Meanwhile, Indiana turned some heads last season as they finished ranked No. 11 in the country and Notre Dame went on to make the College Football Playoffs at No. 4. The Bearcats will be facing their former highly touted defensive coordinator, Marcus Freeman, when taking on the Fighting Irish as well.
After their both of their bouts in Indiana, the Bearcats will then be tasked with playing the rest of the American Athletic Conference (AAC). The rivalry that has brewed between Cincinnati and the University of Central Florida will be taking place on Oct. 16 at Nippert Stadium.
Cincinnati faces the University of Tulsa, who they played and defeated in the AAC Championship on a final drive field goal in 2020, will also be a home game for the Bearcats on Nov. 6. The Golden Hurricane also finished ranked No. 24 in the country last year.
View the Bearcats full schedule here. The university is currently selling season tickets, though the pandemic may cause scheduling changes.