With the arrival of spring, the University of Cincinnati football program has begun preparations for the 2021-2022 season by holding their first practices of the year. On Monday, head coach Luke Fickell held his first press conference to discuss this next season.
“Right now, it’s about getting better,” Fickell said. “In general, right now [we’re working] on our idea of how to get to the next level. Maybe you’ve heard the idea, ‘high tides rise all ships.’ The idea of those high tides puts pressure on not just the younger people in your program but the coaches as well.”
Fickell spoke more about how every player in the program, starting or playing behind in the depth chart, is held to the same expectations. Set especially by players like returning seniors Desmond Ridder and Myjai Sanders.
These expectations come after a season in which the Bearcats garnered a fearsome reputation, finishing their season ranked No. 9 in the country and making their first New Year’s Six Bowl in over ten years.
The Bearcats were the only team in the major bowls representing the Group of Five, losing to the University of Georgia via a last-second field goal in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The loss marked the only blemish on Cincinnati’s record in 2020, finishing the season at 9-1.
“It’s hard,” Fickell said, referring to the team’s loss in the Peach Bowl. “Anytime you lose a game and the way you did as close as you did, you keep revisiting those three, four, five, six plays and calls that you could have done differently. But it’s not going to take away from the fact that I’m really impressed with how our guys handled the situation.”
Though expectations are high for the Bearcats next season, Fickell spoke on how it’s hard to read the levels of excitement within the program due to the continuous ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Protocols, a hardly occupied campus and more than a full year removed from seeing Nippert Stadium full of fans is something that continues to weigh on players and staff. As Fickell puts it, he sees the excitement amid the players but continues to wish they could feel it more externally throughout their days.
Nonetheless, Cincinnati is set for an undoubtedly interesting year. Though many key contributors such as James Huson, Gerrid Doaks, Elijah Ponder, Jarell White, James Wiggins and Darrick Forrest have departed to pursue professional football – many used their extra year of eligibility to return.
To replace defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, who left for Notre Dame University in February, Fickell brought in long-time colleague and Michigan State Spartan Mike Tressel.
Meanwhile, young players like running back Jerome Ford and cornerback Ahmad Gardner will continue making a name for themselves in red and black – led by returning players like Ridder, Sanders, Coby Bryant, Darian Beavers and Alec Pierce.
“After fifteen practices, do they understand what they’re doing and why they’re doing it better?” Fickell said on his main goal to accomplish over spring football. “Can they do the little program principals and fundamentals a hell of a lot better than thirty-four days ago?"