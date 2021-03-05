After a back-and-forth start to the 2021 season, University of Cincinnati volleyball claimed a crucial series over American Athletic Conference rival University of South Florida – leaving Tampa Bay with two victories to remain undefeated (4-0) in league play.
The series sweep keeps the Bearcat in first place in the AAC's East Division as they look to make a repeat of their program's historic 2019 season, when they won the conference and progressed to the sweet sixteen in the NCAA Tournament.
Both matches went to five sets and fell in the same order – beginning with a first set win by the Bearcats, two consecutive sets by the Bulls followed by back-to-back victorious sets Bearcats to close out the wins.
Major offensive players for the series included Adria Oliver, Madison Waters and Maria Mallon. The latter had a career night in the first match on Thursday, contributing 21 kills, a career-high 24 digs, three aces, three blocks and two assists.
Mallon, however, has been getting in a bit of trouble in terms of errors committed. Despite missing the first four games of the season, Mallon has committed the second-most errors on the team (45), second only to Waters (46), who has played nearly twice as many sets.
Waters recorded 28 kills and 32 digs across the series, demonstrating her ability as an offensive presence this season. She leads the team in total kills this season (106), points (113.5) and total attempts (300).
Oliver contributed 16 kills, many of which came at crucial moments in the matches – showcasing her ability as the team's on-the-court leader and providing the prolific spark in the huddle after every point.
Two of the more experienced players on the volleyball roster, senior Ashley Kozier and junior Armania Heckenmueller, dished the ball around excellently in the series.
Out of the Bearcats total of 107 assists, Heckenmueller and Kozier contributed an impressive 91 of them. Kozier continues to be the Bearcat's number one setter, with 315 assists so far on the season, averaging over 10 per set.
Heckenmueller, who missed the first six matches of the season, has come in blazing to help take a little bit of the load off of Kozier. Since her return, Heckenmueller has contributed 20+ assists in every match.
Next week, the Bearcats face their biggest competition so far in the season – a two-match series versus another conference opponent, the University of Central Florida.
The Knights, who reigned victorious over Eastern Carolina University on Friday with a convincing three-set sweep to move to 3-0 in the conference, are 9-1 overall and could pose a serious threat to the Bearcat's perfect conference record and overtake first place.
The series against UCF beings on Mar. 12 at 1 p.m. inside Fifth Third Arena, with the second match slated for Mar. 13 at 1 p.m. – both games will be available to stream on ESPN+.