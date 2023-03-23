The University of Cincinnati baseball team took on the Marshall Herd on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the UC Baseball Stadium. They took a hard loss with Marshall putting up four runs in the first inning. The game ended with a score of 4-8. On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Bearcats will face their crosstown rival Xavier at Hayden Field.
PHOTOS | UC baseball defeated by the Marshall Herd 8-4
The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team’s 2023 Crosstown rivalry was a blowout. The Bearcats won 19-6 against the Xavier University Musketeers, snapping a five-game losing streak. UC came into the game with the record of 8-13, while Xavier sat at 10-9.
In the opening inning of the game, junior Ryan Nicholson lined one into left center to drive in a run and give the Bearcats an early lead. Junior JP Sponseller snagged another run to make the score 2-0 with the Bearcats on top. UC quickly loaded the bases after, and junior Kameron Guidry hit a grand slam to make the score 6-0. After an electric opening inning for UC, Xavier approached the bottom of the first with senior Tyler DeMartino hitting a home run to left center and graduate Jack Housinger scoring to make the score 6-2.
In the second, junior Cole Harting scored off a wild pitch and sophomore Lauden Brooks followed up with an RBI single to the left, propelling UC to an 8-2 advantage. UC’s bats continued aflame as sophomore Kory Klingenbeck added another grand slam for the Bearcats to make the score 12-2. Nicholson homered for himself to add to the score, 13-2. Xavier’s bottom of the second featured a senior Jared Cushing score off an RBI to make the score 13-3.
The third went scoreless for both sides.
Klingenbeck and sophomore Kerrington Cross got on base for the Bearcats in the fourth; both got sent home as junior Cole Harting homered to left field. The Bearcats had 16 runs through four innings.
From the bottom of the fourth to the bottom of the sixth, UC and Xavier saw a stalemate in scoring. Xavier’s lone run in the sixth broke the stalemate, but it continued once again until the top of the eighth as the score rested at 16-4.
Top of the eighth, freshman Kyle Schupmann singled to right center, advanced to second on a fielding error by the right field, then junior Cam Scheller got walked, then Kross singled to right field. Before Xavier knew it, the bases were once again loaded – with no outs – on its defense. Freshman Landyn Vidourek stepped to the plate and forced a fielder’s choice to score a run. Shortly after, Nicholson grounded out to second base, but Vidourek advanced to second base and Scheler scored. Harting and Sponseller hit back-to-back singles, and Vidourek finally made it all the way around the bases for the run. No mercy was shown by the Bearcats as the score was run up to 19-4.
Xavier fought to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but could not overcome the massive deficit as UC took the victory in this iteration of the Crosstown Rivalry.
Freshman Tommy Boba took the mound for the Bearcats, posting 5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. It was his first win of the season. Harting shined with 2-5 hitting, 3 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB, SB. Also, Nicholson went 2-6, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR.
The Bearcats propel their record to 9-13, as the next game will be a series starting on Friday, March 24 against Butler University at home.