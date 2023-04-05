The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team fell to the Wright State University Raiders in the first game of the annual Joe Nuxhall Classic, 7-6. The loss falls to sophomore pitcher Garrett Harker, who gave up three runs in relief.
Freshman Tommy Boba took the mound in Oxford against Wright State’s sophomore Josh Laisure. In the first inning, both pitchers had clean innings to keep the game scoreless. UC’s junior Ryan Nicholson had a stand-out play in the first, wrapping his body around the wall in foul territory to snag a fly ball to end the frame.
In the bottom of the second inning, former Bearcat, sophomore Boston Smith, doubled, leading the way for freshman Ben Stoner to score him with a chopper to make the score 1-0 in favor of the Raiders.
Things would stay the same until the top of the fourth inning. Laisure had sent home every batter he faced through 3 innings up until this point, but he would find the bases loaded with no outs after a single by Nicholson. Junior J.P. Sponseller cashed in with a single up the middle to give UC the lead, 2-1.
The starting pitcher, Boba, would bounce back nicely in the bottom of the fourth, only allowing catcher Smith to reach on a dropped third strike.
The top of the fifth inning was all about Texas Tech transfer Lauden Brooks. He reached first on a walk, advanced to second on a pickoff attempt and stole third base on a double steal. Sophomore Kerrington Cross would make sure his efforts would not go to waste, driving him in with a sacrifice fly.
After allowing runners on second and third base, Boba would leave the game for junior reliever Zach Segal. His final line would read 4.2 innings pitched, with three runs on five hits and two strikeouts. The move would go back to hurt the Bearcats, as junior Raider Sammy Sass singled to score two runners to tie the game at 3.
Fast-forwarding to the bottom of the sixth inning, junior Cole Harting scored on a junior Kameron Guidry sacrifice to give UC the 4-3 lead. The next inning would have almost the same effect, this time with sophomore Sean Springer advancing to second on a wild pitch, eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly from Cross.
The bottom half, however, would be a whole different story than the top half. A slew of errors and walks given up by the Bearcats would end up plating four runs for Wright State, on three errors. Sass singled again, with the ball getting past freshman Landyn Vidourek. Another ball off the bat of Luikart would be misplayed by Harting in right field, allowing him to reach third base. To top it all off, Luke Arnold would hit a high chopper to shortstop Guidry, but no play would be made as he slipped attempting to gather his feet. This proved to be the nail in the coffin for the Bearcats, only scoring one more run to make it a one run game in the top of the eighth. The remaining two innings would have little action, with the final score being 7-6 in favor of the Wright State Raiders.
Wright State finished the game with zero errors as opposed to UC’s three, all coming in the seventh inning.
Next up for the Bearcats is the team’s first conference road series against the University of Memphis Tigers. First pitch of the series is Thursday, April 6 at 7 p.m.