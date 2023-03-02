In an incredibly high-scoring game, the University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team fell to the Miami University (Ohio) RedHawks 15-12 in the Bearcats’ home opener at UC Baseball Stadium in front of 2,153 fans – the second largest crowd in stadium history. UC falls to 2-6 and has lost four straight contests. This is the first home opener the Bearcats have lost since 2009, when they fell to the RedHawks 11-8.
Miami struck first in the top of the opening inning after a three-run home run put the RedHawks up early. The Bearcats quickly responded with a hot start of their own in the bottom of the first inning. Junior outfielder Cole Harting launched a two-run shot over the rightfield fence to quickly make it a one-score game. Junior outfielder Josh Hegemann then tied the game at three apiece with an RBI single that scored junior infielder JP Sponseller.
The Bearcats continued their early offensive clinic, scoring six runs in the bottom of the second. UC collected six hits in the inning, including a three RBI double from freshman pitcher Griffin Hugus. A walk and a hit batter allowed UC to pour on two more runs in the inning.
Miami refused to be put away early, scoring three runs in both the third and fourth innings and tallying six more hits in that span. Two three-run home runs by Miami quickly erased a rather comfortable lead by the Bearcats.
A fourth inning homerun from Sponseller and a sixth inning bases loaded walk drawn by sophomore infielder Lauden Brooks put the Bearcats up 12-10 heading into the seventh inning stretch. That lead, however, was once again erased by the RedHawks after recording their fourth three-run inning of the evening.
After a two-hour weather delay in the middle of the top of the seventh, Miami mustered up another three hits en route to its first lead since the top of the first inning. It was all Miami from that point on as the rain delay fizzled out the Bearcats red-hot offense. The RedHawks poured on two more runs in the top of the ninth before a quick one-two-three bottom half from UC.
The RedHawks out hit the Bearcats 16-9 and scored in all but three innings. 10 runners left on base for UC proved to be the difference as Miami worked itself out of more than a few jams. The win gives the RedHawks just their first win of the season after dropping their first seven games.
Graduate pitcher Nick McClanahan took the loss on the mound for the Bearcats. After boasting the highest ERA in the American Athletic Conference last season, giving up 15 runs in the home opener is sure to be a gut-punch to the pitching staff. The sting is a bit more prominent when you factor in Miami entering the match as the third-worst hitting team in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bearcats must brush off this tough loss as they face a quick turnaround with a four-game series against the University of North Alabama, who just last week swept Miami in a three-game series.