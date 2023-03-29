The University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team lost their home opener to Miami 15-12 on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, at UC Baseball Stadium. The Bearcats drew a crowd of 2,513 people, which stands as the second largest attendance in UC Baseball Stadium history. Cincinnati will face North Alabama in a four-game series starting Friday, Mar. 3, 2023, and ending Sunday, Mar. 5, 2023, at UC Baseball Stadium.