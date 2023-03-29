It was a rough night for the University of Cincinnati (UC) baseball team, as the Bearcats fell to the University of Louisville Cardinals 14-1 in a seven-inning mercy rule.
The No. 11-ranked Cardinals brought their bats to Cincinnati, outhitting the Bearcats 12-5 in the contest. Junior first baseman Ryan Nicholson and redshirt junior infielder Kameron Guidry led the Bearcats with two hits apiece, accounting for four of the team’s five total hits. Guidry is coming off a week in which he was named to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) weekly honor roll – the first of his career.
Against freshman right hander Tommy Boba, Louisville designated hitter Jack Payton hit a home run to quickly make the game 1-0 in favor of the Cardinals in the first inning. Shortly after, Louisville scored five more runs in the top of the second inning against Boba. Payton topped off the scoring with another home run, this one a three-run shot to make the score 6-0.
In the third inning, Boba was lifted after allowing a walk and a single. His book closed with two innings, eight runs on seven hits and two strikeouts. As it turns out, this was more than enough for Louisville.
The Bearcats’ only run would come in the fourth inning, on a Kyle Schupmann sacrifice fly, which scored catcher Alec Jones who led off the frame with a walk.
On only two hits in the top of the fifth inning, Louisville would score four runs off pitchers Brendan Garula and Griffin Hugus. In the sixth, a solo home run would make the eventual score of 14-1.
UC used six total pitchers in the contest, the loss sticking with Boba to bring his record to 1-1. UC base now posts a record of 11-15.
The Bearcats’ next test comes against the 13-10 Wichita State Shockers at home. First pitch of AAC play is set for Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m.