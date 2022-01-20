The men’s basketball team (13-5) of the University of Cincinnati (UC), under first-year head coach, Wes Miller, stands at a pivotal moment in both the season and program history.
While ranked 63 in the latest NCAA Men’s Basketball NET rankings, the Bearcats are the second-highest ranked American Athletic Conference (AAC) team, behind No. 4 Houston.
With the jump to the Big 12 conference in the near future and a 38-year-old Miller in his first year of a six-year $7.8 million contract, the future is seemingly bright for the red and black on the court.
Sitting at 3-2 in conference play with less than half of the regular season remaining, Cincinnati controls a monumental moment in program history. If the remaining season is handled the way Miller wishes to, the program could be propelled into prolonged success. If not, the Miller-era and entry into the Power Five could be a rocky road.
If the Bearcats find their way into the AAC championship – likely against the Cougars at the current rate – they will have a chance at the infamous March Madness tournament, one which Bearcat fans are craving.
Those who fill the stands at Fifth Third Arena have clung to the hope that the introduction of Wes Miller means a new future for Bearcat basketball. For the most part, their passion for the new coach has paid off, but fans want a post-season run that reminds them of the days when the football program didn’t define bearcat athletics.
The football program, which shattered history in route to the CFP Semifinals this year, has brought significant attention to the Bearcats’ athletic programs. Coupled with the attention of joining the Big 12, Director of Athletics John Cunningham’s programs are in the spotlight.
Aside from the boys of fall heading to the NFL Draft this spring, the attention is pivoting to the men on the court who have their own chance at history. With hopes arguably higher than ever with the breath of fresh air that is Miller and his numerous transfer players, the ceiling is high for the basketball program as they roll into the season’s second half.
Fans and national media are easily joining the discussion of Bearcat athletics due to the football program and the Big 12 announcement, so any glimpse of flair and success by the men’s basketball program is likely to warrant new fans looking for something to cheer for garnering red and black other than the football team.
Cincinnati’s statement victory of the season might not have happened yet, as Houston travels to Fifth Third Arena on Feb. 6 for a 6 p.m. showdown.
“My goal here is that we get fast,” Miller said following his victory against ECU. “Where people are just terrified of us in the open court.”
Although the future is seemingly bright, the time is now for Cincinnati to handle conference play and make a post-season run that the city claims to have been plagued with a drought of.