There’s no doubt that Akira Levy has become the vibrant leader of the Bearcats’ women’s basketball team, but it wasn’t an easy path to get to the top.
Hailing from Tennessee as a McDonald’s All-American, Levy’s original commitment to Western Kentucky in 2018 was forgone to a freshman season at Missouri.
Following her SEC All-freshman season at Missouri, Levy transferred to Vanderbilt for an ineligible sophomore season due to the NCAA transfer rules. Vanderbilt, however, still didn’t feel like home. 5’7” point guard Levy went back to the transfer portal. Her next stop: Clifton.
Levy wasted no time making her presence known on head coach Michelle Clark-Heard’s team, controlling the energy and flow of the team.
Following their loss to Wichita State, Levy is the Bearcats’ current leader in total points, average points, assists, steals, free throws made, field goal attempts and field goals made. Levy also made no time earning the respect of Clark-Heard, as she is currently averaging the most minutes played and total minutes played.
However, it’s not just the numbers that show Levy’s impact on this team, it’s the style of leadership she plays with. Levy leads both the Bearcats’ offense and defense with more energy than anyone on the court, game in and game out.
As Levy moves forward with emotional play on the court, it is becoming ever so evident that her persistence in finding the right program for her has paid off. With nearly half the season ahead of her, Levy currently sits with a game-high of 22 points and assist high of 12, opening the door for counterparts like Jillian Hayes to have immense success.
Following the career records, Levy noted that she wasn’t aware of her new highs until after the game, when she credited her teammates for knocking down shots.
After her first game wearing the C-paw, Levy said her shifty style of play came from watching Kyrie Irving of the NBA and playing playground basketball growing up.
There is seemingly a silver lining to Levy’s success as a Bearcat, considering her original commitment to Clark-Heard at the age of 15 led to a roundabout route finally landing her on Clark-Heard’s court years later.
“I always knew that was supposed to be my head coach,” Levy said of Clark-Heard.
Not only is Levy an artist with the ball in her hands, but she is also an artist with something louder in her grasp, a microphone.
Levy’s flashy assists, also known as “dimes,” aren’t close to where her talents stop. One of her lesser discussed talents comes off the court: singing. The skill has led her to the semifinals of the popular singing show, The Voice.
While her vocal talents off the court have gone nearly unnoticed, Levy’s voice on the court has been amongst the loudest. Only in her junior season, Levy is well on her way to implementing history as a Bearcat, with the possibility of opening the record books and etching something new.