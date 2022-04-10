After a pandemic and an injury-ridden 2020-21 season, the University of Cincinnati women’s basketball team fell short again with a losing record in the 2021-22 season. While the Bearcats finished 11-17 overall and 4-11 in conference play, they lost to Houston in the first round of the American Athletic Conference (AAC) tournament.
Cincinnati opened the season with four straight home games, winning the first three before falling to Ohio. Nine of the eleven victories for the Bearcats came at home in Fifth Third Arena.
Entering conference play, Cincinnati held a record of 8-5 and were well-rested after their previous two games were either canceled or postponed. However, the extra rest seemingly disrupted the Bearcats, as they lost their first four conference games despite the first three being played at home.
A week later, the team picked up their biggest win of the season at home against the University of Central Florida, 61-57. Cincinnati then split their next two games before the season spiraled out of control. Losing six of their last seven games put them in last place heading into the conference tournament.
“Sometimes we get off to good starts, sometimes we don’t, and then we battle back. And just make costly turnovers and that’s growing, that’s youth,” said head coach, Michelle Clark-Heard after the loss to Houston. “You know you’re not young anymore because we’re in the tournament. So, we just got to go back, and we got to go to work.”
Clark-Heard will look to try and turn things around next season and bring the Bearcats back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.
However, one key contributor to the Cincinnati offense, Akira Levy, will not be returning next year. On March 22, Levy entered the transfer portal, meaning she will likely not be returning for her senior season. Averaging a team-high of 32.5 minutes and leading the team in assists, the Bearcats will need to look both internally and on the recruiting trail to find a new starting point guard.
The transfer portal has been a huge topic among both fans and coaches, but it’s important to note incoming freshmen as well. One potential name to keep an eye on next season is A’riel Jackson. Jackson is a versatile 5’9” guard from Brooklyn, New York. All-Star Girls Reports her as the #122 prospect in the 2022 class. Back in January, Jackson was named to the McDonalds’s All American East nominee list.
“She is a tough and versatile guard that can get to the rim on just about anyone in the country. A'riel has a great work ethic and love for the game,” said coach Clark-Heard. “She will be a great compliment to the players we have returning, and I cannot wait to have her in a Bearcats uniform”
Jackson is the daughter of former WNBA player, Kym Hampton. Hampton played three seasons in the league, averaging 9.3 points.
The Bearcats have only made the NCAA Tournament four times in their history (1989, 1999, 2002, 2003), and will look to end the 19-year drought next season.