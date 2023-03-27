On March 23, at the Cincinnati Bengals' indoor practice facility in downtown Cincinnati, the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team hosted its yearly NFL Pro Day. The event witnessed 15 Bearcats showcasing their skills in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams, including notable head coaches like Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans and Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals.
During UC's pro day, tight end Josh Whyle delivered an impressive performance that stood out as one of the best, if not the best. The 2022 All-AAC First Team tight end showcased his exceptional athleticism by catching passes from sixth-year UC quarterback, Ben Bryant, who threw to the Bearcats' pass catchers. Having broken UC's record for career touchdown receptions by a tight end just a few months ago, Whyle's draft projection has been trending upward thanks to his stellar performances at both the NFL combine and UC’s pro day.
Whyle shared his thoughts on the possibility of being drafted by his hometown team, the Bengals, who are in the market for a tight end after the departure of Hayden Hurst this offseason.
“I just want to go somewhere that is going to utilize me in the right way,” Whyle said. “Playing [in Cincinnati] would be pretty cool. Being in the city for all three levels of the game would be pretty cool.”
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. once again continued to impress after his breakout year in which he led the Bearcats in an abundance of defensive categories in route to being the highest graded linebacker in the nation (Pro Football Focus). Pace Jr. clocked an impressive 4.5 unofficial 40-yard dash, the third fastest time of the day behind wide receivers Tyler Scott and Tre Tucker.
Pace Jr. has been knocked for his smaller size at the linebacker position, measuring in 5 foot 10 inches and 231 pounds at the NFL combine, but is confident his frame is of no concern to him.
“I want to show them that I can play with anybody and that the size does not matter to me.” Pace said.
Scott and Tucker had impressive starts to their workout, both clocking lightning-quick 40-yard dash times. The speedy receiver duo displayed their burst and acceleration in the pass catching portion of their workout, showing a wide array of polished route routing.
Tucker noted he has been soaking in the draft process over the last several months and looks forward to what comes next.
“Once the senior bowl kicked in things started to move fast,” Tucker said. “It has been an everlasting grind, but I enjoyed it.”
It appears that Pace Jr., Scott, and Whyle may be the only locks to be drafted during the 2023 NFL Draft in April, but after a very impressive performance in the combine and now pro day, Tucker is likely to hear his name called on the last day.
After the Bearcats historic draft last year where a school record nine UC players were selected, including five in the top 100, the Bearcats will once again be well represented at the next level.