University of Cincinnati wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (2) celebrates after catching a pass during the second quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down in the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Army West Point defensive back Jabari Moore (4) intercepts UC quarterback Desmond Ridder’s pass during the first quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland gets stopped right outside of the end zone during the second quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
PHOTOS: UC football defeated ranked Army West Point
The University of Cincinnati football team beat Army West Point, 24-10, on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
A University of Cincinnati player breaks a tackle during the first quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
A University of Cincinnati defender tackles Army West Point quarterback Christian Anderson (4) on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati tight end Leonard Taylor (11) catches a pass during the first quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8) catches a pass during the first quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati players celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland gets stopped right outside of the end zone during the second quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati players celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
The University of Cincinnati football medical staff assist an injured player during the third quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
University of Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks (23) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against Army West Point on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
The University of Cincinnati football team picked up their second win of the season on Saturday, defeating no. 22 Army West Point 24-10.
Cincinnati’s defense pulled through to keep the Black Knights’ infamous rushing offense largely at bay as the Bearcat offense made up for a lackluster performance in the first half of the game.
“I’m not sure they could’ve done much better,” head coach Luke Fickell said postgame, referring to the Cincinnati defense. “Coach Freeman and those guys played lights out. Made some big plays… they didn’t panic, found a way to make some plays, my hat’s off to them.”
Quarterback Desmond Ridder looked much unlike his performance last week vs Austin Peay, as he missed several open targets throughout the day and gave up two turnovers in the first quarter. He finished the day 18/33 with 258 yards, two touchdowns, one interception and one fumble. Army brought back the fumble for over 40 yards, scoring on the turnover within the first minute of the game.
“I don’t [know what was going on with Ridder],” Fickell said, referring to Ridders struggles in the first quarter. “[When the ball gets tipped], one of those, I think [that] maybe gets in your head a little bit… if one face is struggling a little bit, deep balls are struggling a little bit, we [find] a way to hit some of the other things.”
Running back Gerrid Doaks, who had three rushing touchdowns last week, was limited to 23 yards on 10 attempts. Doaks might not have had success on the ground, but his 60 yard reception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter helped to clinch the UC win. This puts him at five touchdowns this season, rushing and receiving combined.
Notre Dame transfer Michael Young Jr. had a day, catching five passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. Junior Jayshon Jackson also turned in a good performance out wide, with four receptions for 75 yards.
“I think he’s going to continue to grow as a part of the offense,” Fickell said, referring to Young. “What you see at the beginning of the year and what you see at the end of the year, I think will be light years… I know he was big for us tonight and I think he’s only going to continue to grow.”
UC's special teams also came up big today, blocking a punt in the second quarter and gaining the ball back on Army's seven yard line. Although, the Bearcats failed to score after the blocked punt, and turned the ball over on downs.
The Bearcats next game will be their first conference test against the University of South Florida for the 2020 homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 3:30 p.m. in Nippert Stadium.
Logan Lusk is a communications major with certificates in journalism and creative writing. He has been with The News Record since 2019 and is currently the sports editor. Lusk is also a co-host on a film and media podcast, "AVHD Podcast".