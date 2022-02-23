For many university students, college is the final, gentle slope on our multi-decade slide into adulthood. Of course, learning how to take care of yourself is a chaotic mess. Most of us leave high school wildly unprepared to even feed ourselves, much less figure out our own health insurance.
I understand that having zero work-life boundaries and just generally treating your body like garbage are big cultural parts of the college experience. But if you want to stop falling asleep in class or feel like you should contribute to your own quality of life then you should learn to love to cook.
Cooking has become a huge part of my life since I was allowed to live off campus. Preparing three meals a day is how I ate up my time during COVID-19 lockdowns. A few years in and I can proudly say that becoming more involved with what I eat and where it comes from has done more to connect me with my neighbors and friends than any other aspect of my life.
You really are what you eat – the food you put into your body can absolutely make or break your physical and mental health. It also takes a lot of work to feed you – most of the energy that goes into sustaining your lifestyle goes into growing and processing the things you eat.
If you’ve been having sweaty climate nightmares too, I can attest that cooking for yourself with local, whole ingredients will do more to shrink your piece of the carbon pie than any other lifestyle change. If you just need a reason to get out of bed in the morning (or the middle of the afternoon), make a really good batch of pancakes from scratch.
Whether it’s salads, cakes or three omelets every single day, the first step doesn’t have to be about cooking healthy. It’s just about proving you can make something delicious. If you’re looking for dopamine away from your phone or laptop, cooking can be the ultimate reward spiral.
Of course, if you’re still holed up in Daniels Hall and forced to take 10-minute walks to eat health code violations for breakfast, lunch and dinner, this stuff doesn’t really apply to you. But while you wait out the rest of the semester, you can fester about why you’re being forced to pay so much for this lifestyle and maybe someday college freshmen will be angry enough to actually feed themselves.
Anyways, getting excited about food is the best way to start eating more responsibly. Learning to cook or bake will save you money, grow your relationships and make your apartment smell incredible.
Cincinnati is full of local growers, farmers markets, and second-hand cooking supplies. Your city loves food, and you should too. So, what are you waiting for? The internet can get you excited about anything, so go watch some content and start hosting dinner parties. Your mental health, your body, Cincinnati farmers and the entire world will thank you.