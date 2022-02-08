It is well known that the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team had an insanely impactful season. After an undefeated regular season, the football team made history by competing in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Cotton Bowl. With this in mind, the average person would probably assume that UC Athletics’ funds were higher than ever before; however, this has been proven not to be the case. In reality, UC Athletics actually lost a large amount of money, left with a deficit of almost half a million dollars this year alone.
UC ended the 2020-21 football season with an unexpected surplus of money due to other athletic cuts. However, to my understanding, what really happened is that UC acted quickly to cover up their post-season deficit by using a good chunk of tuition and general fund money to create this “surplus.” This led many people to believe that UC’s funding towards football was headed in a better direction.
Without much warning at all, UC students pay around $1,200 a year in tuition just to fund athletics. Because many students come to UC for other reasons besides football, this feels very unfair to me. Students should not be responsible for UC’s own personal debt for its athletic department.
As a student who plays no part in the athletic side of the school, I personally find this a poor decision for the university. I think more people would stand up against this and ask for answers if they were more educated on the issue. Awareness and speaking up, however, would surely send UC into more of a deficit. Taking tuition money does prove to be a repetitive problem at many colleges, so it is not just UC-specific complaint.
With this background information in mind, it is questionable as to how UC Athletics got themselves into such a deficit. The COVID-19 pandemic is a big factor to thank for how deep this hole became. Revenue went down from the previous athletic season by 24% due to the loss of football and basketball engagement through the thick of the pandemic.
Overall, I believe there were some selfish factors causing the deficit along with predictable losses from the pandemic. For example, considering how much of a student's tuition goes towards athletics at UC, I believe the university put outside funds toward the football team this year because of their wins. To this effect, taking money from other places and putting it towards the football team would contribute to the deficit, but it would benefit the university by funding the team and improving publicity.
Looking toward the future, I find myself unsure about how UC will be able to improve upon these issues. I think the deficit is likely to continue even if the pandemic begins to slow down. Moving into the Big 12 is good for publicity and revenue, however it can also be detrimental if the university is already in debt compared to other similar level teams when it comes to football assets. In the end, UC Athletics should brainstorm ways to do better than this.