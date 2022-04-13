Tied up in the pockets of wealthy donors, the University of Cincinnati (UC) relies on the support of some people with polarizing political leanings.
In January, The News Record reported that Carl and Craig Lindner of the omnipresent Lindner family both contributed money to Republicans who vocally backed Trump’s false claims of election fraud. In March, The News Record then reported that some of UC’s biggest donors also contributed to politicians with anti-LGBTQ histories. This should come as absolutely no surprise.
Big institutions rely heavily on donations from the private sector. On average, the federal and state governments provide about 40% of total funding for public universities, collecting the rest through private means.
Tuition revenue and private donors make up the remaining 60%, but institutions often don’t disclose exact figures despite the supposedly public nature of our public universities. Here at UC, their non-profit sibling institution, the UC Foundation, hides many of their financial dealings from the public eye.
To make a long story short, our public universities are primarily funded through private means. As government funding becomes scarcer, privatization becomes the norm. It’s a good thing UC donors believe in this trend ideologically.
According to the New York Times, majority Republican counties report higher charitable donations than majority Democratic counties. These findings make sense, as fiscal conservatives favor less government intervention and more donations from the private sector.
This doesn’t mean that Republicans are more charitable – not at all. Instead, it forces us to reckon with the varying ways Democrats and Republicans choose to give. Many Democratic counties pay higher taxes, and many Republican counties make more charitable donations, giving them further tax breaks.
On both sides of the political spectrum, the wealthy give back. Still, one side favors the conservative means of doing so, effectively reducing the amount they pay in taxes while promoting their reputation as charitable givers. This philosophy has been called “consumption philanthropy,” in which charitable donations actually provide many benefits for the philanthropist.
As UC continues to privatize, this political split becomes more important to note. With time, we’ll have an even weightier reliance on Republican-leaning donors.
In fact, we’ve already had numerous ethical issues complicated by donors. The fossil fuel giant Marathon funds the College of Engineering, provides students with internships and hires new graduates. So, when the student activist group Fossil Free UC asked UC to remove its investments from fossil fuel companies, UC’s ties with Marathon deeply complicated the matter. Despite numerous reports from the IPCC and the worldwide demonstrations in reaction to the imminent climate crisis, UC chose to maintain its relationship with the fossil fuel giant.
As was demonstrated in the Fossil Free UC debate, not making donors angry is vitally important to UC no matter the consequences. While this trend of favoring private donors makes sense considering the lack of government support, it obviously cannot continue. Not like this.
I don’t know about you, but I’d prefer for the student body to have more say at their university than the wealthiest few. After all, they don’t even go here.