We are living in a time of unprecedented change, and not necessarily for the better. Intense political polarization, COVID conspiracies and international conflict have shaken social structures around the world. Deadly and frequent environmental catastrophes have become the norm, and the human-generated climate crisis shows no signs of slowing.
Whether it’s another century of police brutality or last year’s lockdown, people are taking to the streets on all sides. But social media has completely transformed the ways we organize, and fast-paced internet culture keeps these movements burning short and bright.
Our incessant technological connections to the outside world often give us lots of bad news but few tools to actually deal with it. We are more in touch with what is wrong with the world than humans have ever been before, but somehow change feels harder than ever.
So, how do we really create social change? Does social media help us organize or hold us back? Can composting and bike commutes actually save the world?
Unfortunately, no, your individual actions won’t do anything to save the world. Collective action, both country- and county-wide, is the only real way to make a dent in the systemic issues we work inside every day.
Although online communities can reach far and wide, social media only gets people in the room. For long-lasting, effective community action people need to be engaged face to face.
As ignorant and deeply irresponsible as our government is, America is still a democracy, and there are still some tried-and-true tricks for legislative, top-down change. Voting out some of our cartoonishly evil senators and passing genuine, responsible industry regulations will ultimately be our only hope of fixing large scale problems like fossil fuel dependency or the interstate highway system.
The trouble with these top-down solutions is that they are a real pain. Few people actually have the energy or expertise to skip over their day-to-day problems and dive into the alienating, abstract world of politics. The reality is that without social purpose, people don’t vote.
To create any sort of collective change, we need to seek out personal, dedicated relationships around the issues that are important to us. Nobody should be bringing politics to dinner, but if we can’t create tight-knit communities committed to local action then we don’t stand a chance.
If your movement is fueled by external public attention, your longevity and impact are dependent on how many heads you can turn. Individual actions aren’t important because of their direct impact, they are important because they reinforce mindfulness and grow real community around larger issues.
Collective action is the only way to create real change, and these days, social media may be the only way to get people in the room. But if you want to build lasting relationships to see these problems through, there need to be day-to-day actions that fill the gaps in between.