In elementary and high school, I used to be an avid reader. I would read two books a week every week without fail. Now that I’m in college, I haven’t read a book “for fun” all year. I constantly feel like I don’t have the time in my schedule for reading or other hobbies, even though I know how important it is to participate in hobbies every week. Without hobbies, people often get sucked up in their work or relationships without leaving time for themselves.
And it’s not just me – there are reports that civic engagement and participation in other common uses of free time are declining. Other reports indicate that people don’t necessarily have less free time than they used to, just that they spend it differently.
One way I find myself squandering my free time is on my phone, mindlessly watching YouTube Reels. This is a common thread among Gen Z-ers, with the average screen time for our generation sitting at around six hours a day. These hours spent on our phones or in front of screens make us more depressed, anxious and lonely while simultaneously preventing us from engaging in a productive hobby.
One of the primary reasons people don’t have hobbies is thinking they don’t have enough time for something that isn’t making them money or providing them with the same dopamine boost their phones can, but hobbies have so many non-monetary benefits that surpass what phones can provide. Hobbies provide a great opportunity to meet new people, create new things or learn a new topic or skill.
Making friends can be hard as an adult, but finding a friend through a hobby is a great way to overcome that obstacle. Playing in a recreational league for a sport you enjoy, for instance, will allow you to meet other people who are also interested in that sport, and you will get to see them on a regular basis. The University of Cincinnati has hundreds of clubs to join where you can find like-minded people who are at a similar point in life to befriend.
There are plenty of different categories of hobbies to suit the needs of everyone. Creative hobbies such as writing, knitting, baking, and painting produce a piece when you finish a project. These hobbies provide a sense of productivity and accomplishment and often provide you with something you can hang up in your home or give as a gift to a loved one. Athletic hobbies such as soccer, hiking, walking, and riding a bike get your heart pumping and increase serotonin in your brain. There are hobbies that build knowledge, like reading, researching, and learning a new skill.
Hobbies increase your work-life balance by giving you something to look forward to once the work or school day is over. They also provide a scheduled break from work where you might not have taken one. For example, if you join a club that meets every Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., you are forced to give yourself a break from work at that time so you can go. This allows you to rest and increase your productivity by incentivizing you to get your work done before 5:00 p.m. to make it to your activity. Otherwise, you may have worked less efficiently with an empty schedule.
As summer quickly comes our way, I encourage everyone to find one new hobby to take part in. Hobbies allow us to challenge ourselves and make our lives more well-rounded, and there’s no better time to start than summer break.