“You have to come out,” my straight cousin said to my 16-year-old self. It’s almost a no-brainer that I have to “come out of the closet,” but why do I have to? I’ve always wondered if this was some sort of unspoken gay rule. Is it mandatory for us to come out?
There have been countless gay films and television shows when the protagonist comes out, and it's the most powerful moment, sometimes displaying the darkness of “coming out.” But it's a bit difficult when that's still considered the highlighting moment of a gay film or television show. For example, a famous gay movie that comes to mind is "Love, Simon." While this film is an excellent light-hearted starter for some, it was made for a straight audience in mind.
Twitter user @Muna_Mire says it beautifully in a tweet: "Coming out is never a condition of queerness." They even go further in-depth, tweeting: “If a person has space to out as queer or trans comfortably in the world, that’s often because of the power they may occupy in the world.” It got me thinking of how it’s easier for some, more digestible, especially some white LGBTQ members, and I cherish that; it's lovely. But you can't help but feel a bit envious.
Another moment that struck me and changed my perception on coming out was when Dominique Jackson, a trans actress and model, referenced the topic in a YouTube interview. She didn't blatantly speak about coming out, but she referenced acceptance within the community. She goes on to explain that while we need people to accept us when we do come out, they should already accept us before any gay news. She says the realization, "My life is not for someone else to accept." We are human beings, not some ethereal creatures from another land.
I feel it should be a moment of, “oh, we already know," when we come out, not some big reaction which may result in something somber. As I read this article, it was a lightbulb moment for me when Daniel Browne wrote, "Saw one of my friends. I sashayed up to her and, after a quick catch-up, told her that I am gay. She responded, ‘And?’ and we then danced the night away." I felt there was something so pure and simplistic about it, and it should be that way.
Coming out is a beautiful moment, and I don't mean to nullify a movement, but it's a privilege for some. When my cousin told me that statement, I didn't know what to say, as I was still coming to terms with myself; all I said was, "I'll do it soon," with a sense of reluctance.
Again, I don’t mean to invalidate this brave moment because it can at times result in rainbow cakes, t-shirts and balloons from loving people within your life, or moments like this one, where coming out results in an insanely humorous meme-able moment.
I believe it should be a moment where we should already be accepted, not a moment where loved ones have to think about whether to tolerate us. If I ever do come out to my family members, I feel they'd already know and would accept me right out of the gate. I still have fears and don't think it's my time; but I'm coming out and saying that it should be on your own terms, no one else’s. It's all about accepting yourself first.