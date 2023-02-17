A year ago, the Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL. Coming off a major injury, Joe Burrow led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI, where they eventually fell short to the Los Angeles Rams. At the time, the Bengals were considered ahead of schedule. Now, a season later and another deep playoff run that came up short, the window is now open for Burrow and the Bengals.
Despite having one of the top teams in the NFL, the Bengals remain massive players in free agency with $44 million in salary cap space — the fourth most in the league. On top of that, only a handful of starters are free agents, allowing the Bengals to max out their roster capacity for the next few years.
But before free agency even opens, a few things should be taken care of – the biggest being the contract extension of Joe Burrow. Despite the Bengals getting a reputation for being very stubborn in the past, the one thing they’ve always spent money on was quarterbacks. In 2005, Cincinnati paid Carson Palmer the biggest contract in history to stay in Cincinnati. In 2014, Andy Dalton was given an extension through 2020, the year Burrow took over.
The second need might rub some fans the wrong way but releasing running back Joe Mixon increases Cincinnati’s free agency opportunities even more. Mixon has had some great seasons in Cincinnati but has struggled to break tackles and get yards after contact this season. With a cap hit of over $13 million, he takes up a lot of room for a player who plays the most replaceable position in football. Cutting him would give the Bengals around $10.3 million more to work with, which can go to a rookie running back and offensive line help.
The final pre-offseason need is to plan out the future of the safety position. Vonn Bell’s contract has expired, and Jessie Bates III was planning on the franchise tag already. Bell has improved greatly since coming to Cincinnati, and Bates has shined after being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Both of their futures in Cincinnati are up in the air, and while both significantly impacted the defense, Cincinnati might only need to bring back one.
Daxton Hill, the Bengals' first-round pick last season, did not play much last year and looked like a backup plan if Jessie Bates had refused to play on the tag. With Bates returning, Hill was moved to special teams, where he looked discouraged by his role. Once he got to play defense, he was forced to play cornerback due to the team's injury issues and didn’t look well due to his unfamiliarity with the position. These aren’t problems to read into. Once Hill is playing his true position, the Bengals must be confident in his ability or else they wouldn’t have drafted him.
Once free agency starts, a complete overlook of the offensive is again in order. Rookie guard Cordell Volson was a pleasant surprise this season, holding down the middle with veterans Ted Karras and Alex Cappa. However, tackle-play and depth both showed to be problems this season and the question of bringing back players like Jonah Williams and La’el Collins is a real concern. The issue is the lack of tackle depth in free agency and the draft. A lot of the talent at the tackle position is early in the first round, and the Bengals will not pick until late. The Bengals' biggest need is not upgrading their starting tackles but bringing in more competition and depth to bolster the offensive line to avoid the issues they faced at the end of last season.
With nearly $50 million in salary cap, the Bengals have many avenues to take this offseason. The fans have shown their support, the culture has been changed, and the players all have one goal in mind: Bring a Super Bowl to the city of Cincinnati.