A lot of us breathed a sigh of relief when we finally learned of President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Trump. A lot of us did not.
For all of us collectively, it's still as important as ever to understand both ends of America's divided consciousness. While one side fought against democracy itself, swept away by a conspiratorial urge to push America to the edge of a cliff, the other protested in cries for 'normalcy' and, at the very least, sanity.
Let it be known, I am no expert on right-wing politics. Like everyone else, I find myself in my own echo-chamber, one that's critical of established politics and keen on radical, progressive change.
However, I do know this. For decades, influential conservatives have known very well that they can't let everyone cast a ballot if they want to win. There is not an even 50/50 split in America, despite how it might appear due to our frustratingly solidified two party system.
Never before has the need for voter suppression been so clear cut for the Republican party. In both presidential races in 2016 and 2020, Trump has never won the popular vote, and his approval ratings have never surpassed 50 percent.
"A party that wins power without winning the most votes is going to turn against democracy itself," noted Vox's Ezra Klein in a recent video.
Whether democratically won or not, 'America first' will remain an ideological thesis statement for many, even beyond Trump's era. Republicanism has shifted drastically, from a basic fiscal and social conservatism to an even more radical individuality, one that leads to divisiveness.
Meanwhile, there's still so much grey area, both within and outside of Biden, a Democrat, and Trump, a Republican. Democratic socialists and moderate Republicans, for example, largely disagree with both candidates as well as each other on most policy. Nonetheless, the urgency of tipping this election left was clear for anyone who watched in shock at Trump's rampantly fascist calls to reject election results that weren't in his favor.
In an Instagram video before the election, progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez urged her base that "Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him. It's a vote to let our democracy live another day."
Having rallied together groups that would be six different parties in other countries, there is some strength in our call to finally dislodge Trump from his throne. The only group to really concern ourselves with is a new, openly manipulative Republican party grabbing at support from Trump's voter base.
There are seemingly far-reaching corners of our political spectrum these days, but one thing's certain for many: Democracy itself is a clear need, and we will fight for it. Trumpism, which will now go down in history as synonymous to fascism, has no majority here.