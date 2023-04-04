The end of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) 2022-2023 men's basketball season has arrived, and with it, the end of American Athletic Conference (AAC) play for the Bearcats. With the Bearcats' inaugural Big 12 season on the horizon, these last two seasons have been pivotal in attempting to smooth out the transition into a power five conference.
In Wes Miller's second season with UC, the Bearcats finished the year 23-13, losing to Utah Valley in the Elite Eight of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). UC fought adversity this season, with injuries and inconsistency taking a toll on the Bearcats. There were flaws on the court that caused the Bearcats to come up short of March Madness, but what needs to be discussed is how Miller could craft a competitive team in just two years.
Miller's planning for this year dates back to before he even coached a game in Cincinnati. Miller has done a great job at recruiting players to come to play for him, and he showed that by grabbing three-star prospects Josh Reed and Sage Tolentino and making his biggest splash with four-star guard Daniel Skillings. Skillings immediately made his presence known, tallying four double-digit scoring nights off the bench and commanding the bench unit. His impact as a rookie is a sign of things to come with the program.
While Miller made a splash through high-school recruits, his work in the transfer portal took this team to the next level. Miller's first pickup was Indiana guard Rob Phinisee, who unfortunately only tallied 12 games for the Bearcats. While a leader and excellent locker room presence, foot and leg injuries derailed Phinisee's final season in college basketball. However, a guy like Phinisee holds a vital place in a locker room, and it wouldn't be shocking if UC saw him return to the position of a coaching role, similar to how Abdul Ado contributed this season after graduating.
Miller also acquired big man Kalu Ezipke, a transfer from Old Dominion. When looking at Ezipke's season, it's an inspirational story of perseverance. After being in the rotation for the first ten games, Ezipke was benched. Miller praised Ezipke's composure during this time, citing how his work ethic and attitude only improved following Miller's decision to bench him. Seven games later, Ezpike found himself back in the rotation and became a mainstay for the remainder of the season.
But Miller's biggest move over the offseason was stealing Landers Nolley II from AAC rival Memphis. Despite being named the NIT player of the tournament in Memphis's 2021 championship season, Nolley posted career bests in all scoring categories, averaging just under 17 points a game on nearly 45 percent from the field and 42 percent from three. Nolley's impressive season with the Bearcats earned him All-AAC honors for the second time in his career. Nolley's season was so impressive that he decided earlier this week to declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.
Nolley accepted an invitation to attend the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament this April. This invitational showcases 64 college seniors from all levels of college basketball. This could be the chance for Nolley to start getting on the radars of the world's premier basketball league. Nolley has maintained his college eligibility, however, meaning that if he decides he hasn't done enough to get drafted, he can return to UC for a second and final season.
With the departure of Bearcats star David DeJulius, UC will now need to fill the scoring void left by him and Nolley. Miller has already found new prospects, signing four-star guard Jizzle James and four-star forward Rayvon Griffith. Viktor Lakhin and Ody Oguama look to be staying around for another year, and players such as Jeremiah Davenport and Mika Adams-Woods have yet to announce their plans.
Whatever this offseason brings, Wes Miller knows the importance of the Big 12 entrance. It will have its struggles, and it will have its setbacks, and it will surely be the biggest challenge of Miller's young coaching career; but like Miller's journey so far, it will be a challenge that he will surely embrace.