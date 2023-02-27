The concept of a four-day workweek has been around for quite some time. After union advocacy brought the rise of a five-day workweek in the 1900s, many expected the workweek to continue to shorten. After all, productivity has massively increased over the century; it would only make sense for the workweek to follow suit. It shouldn’t be necessary for people to work 40 hours a week anymore for the economy – or their families – to survive. And that’s just it – it isn’t.
A recent trial in the United Kingdom – the world’s largest ever trial of a four-day workweek – was the latest of many to suggest that not only is working five days a week completely unnecessary but working four days a week is actually better for everyone.
The study comprised a test group of nearly 3,000 employees at several different companies who all had to in some way reduce the workweek to 32 hours, be it through a day off each week or some other means. The results of the study were to be expected – employees were far happier, slept better and experienced numerous improvements in their lives. What might be less expected by some, however, is that the companies also benefitted drastically – revenues, for example, went up 35% on average in relation to comparable periods and there were fewer resignations.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont, was quick to mention this trial on Twitter – as he should have. The workweek should have been shortened a long time ago. Everyone wins – even major companies, which usually back terrible worker policies, seem to only stand to gain. Imagine what a major company would do to earn roughly 35% more with a relatively simple change.
The end of Sanders’ tweet, though, digs at a deeper problem than just an unnecessarily long workweek. Technological advancements – the ones that allow productivity like this – are constantly used to bolster the wealth of the richest in our society and rarely ever used to give back to the working class.
For example, the same truths that apply to the four-day workweek are true for wages and productivity as well. Wages only grew 17.5% between 1979 and 2020, while at the same time, productivity grew at a drastic 61.8%. It’s unacceptable for there to be such a discrepancy here, and while major events like COVID-19 or recessions can influence this data, one thing is clear: the excess wealth generated by the working class is not going to them.
In reality, the four-day workweek (or lack thereof) points to a much larger issue in the way we currently organize society. These problems cannot be remedied by a simple change like reducing working hours to 32 per week instead of 40 per week. Instead, they must be solved through more systematic and drastic changes – ones that would distribute wealth fairly, force companies to actually pay employees for their increased productivity and give workers the lives they deserve to live unburdened by excessive workloads.