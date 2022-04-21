The fruits and vegetables in your Kroger produce section are more well-traveled than the average American. Our modern lifestyles demand oranges in the summer and avocados all year round, and that means these items have to be shipped in from all over the world to meet our unseasonal appetites.
Local farms can feed us with far fewer miles in between and save our planet some CO2 in the process. Contrary to what you might expect, transportation produces only a tiny fraction of the emissions in our food’s supply chain. The vast majority of carbon and methane are produced by livestock through habitat destruction, feed crops, and infamous methane-rich cow farts.
When you’re just looking at fruits and veggies, though, the picture looks a lot different. These foods generate far fewer greenhouse gases overall, while transportation emissions are similar to those of meat and dairy products. By eating local, seasonal produce you can eliminate a larger percentage of emissions than for animal products. Of course, eating local meat and dairy probably lowers costs beyond just transportation, because smaller farms usually practice more sustainable methods (like grass-feeding) than industrial operations.
All in all, though, cutting emissions is just one of many reasons to source your food from people in your city or neighborhood. Most of us have no clue how to go from a pack of seeds to a Caesar salad (or from Type A feed corn to a cheeseburger), and this disassociation from our food leaves the door open for unhealthy decisions. If you really want to get in touch with your food, there is no better way than to meet the people who grow it by sourcing ingredients from farmer’s markets and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.
Cincinnati has a ton of local agriculture, and it’s easier than ever for everyday people to participate. There are more than 35 CSA programs from individual farms in the Tri-state area, and that’s not counting the farmer’s markets you can find in almost every neighborhood. These programs all have their own special terms and costs, but in general it involves paying a recurring fee for boxes of whatever your farmer is pulling out of the ground.
Personally, I’m a member of the Our Harvest Weekly Harvest Box program. I get weekly reports on how the farm is doing, what veggies I’ll be getting, and recipes for how to use them. By eating seasonally, I’ve been pushed way out of my comfort zone and learned to prepare plants that I didn’t even know existed. If you’re looking to kick your cooking up a notch, nothing will stoke your food brain more than an ever-changing weekly batch of hand-picked ingredients to work with.
Eating seasonally has helped me understand where my meals come from, and I’ve even had a chance to help harvest some of the vegetables myself. There are really no downsides to diving into local agriculture, for the planet or for your health. CSAs and farmer’s market will put faces to the places your food comes from, and your produce won’t have to travel thousands of miles just to get to your kitchen.