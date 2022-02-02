The American power grid is an engineering marvel. At least, it was fifty years ago. These days, keeping the lights on doesn’t always feel like a guarantee.
Our electrical infrastructure is getting old. As we gear up for a nationwide overhaul of this system, we have a once in a lifetime chance to consider what we should be doing differently.
The necessary shift away from fossil fuels and towards solar and wind has made the logistics of moving electricity from its source to your home a little bit trickier than it used to be. Extreme and unpredictable weather from the fossil fuels we already burned has made maintaining thousands of miles of relatively delicate powerlines more of a challenge than ever.
So how do we make our electrical grid reliable and resilient in the face of all this change? Many people are prepared to go big or go home, but the solution might actually require shrinking things down.
A microgrid is a decentralized collection of diverse power sources and sinks that can share electricity when they want, but that can operate independently when they need to. There are all sorts of microgrids out there – many communities, companies and college campuses have already opted to produce their own electricity without relying exclusively on a separate, larger grid.
These systems are resistant to natural disasters and highly adaptable. They pair well with renewable power sources and can diversify nationwide electricity production by letting local communities have an immediate say in how they generate power.
Most of us still rely on a sprawling macro grid model, where our electricity is produced at a handful of centralized facilities and then pushed through power lines to your doorstep. Consolidating power stations has its advantages – fewer, larger facilities can produce vast amounts of electricity more efficiently than many smaller ones.
Unfortunately, centralizing all of our power generation into the hands of just a few companies has its drawbacks, too. This system effectively monopolizes our electricity, and the resulting public-private tangle has led to all sorts of political drama.
This top-down energy hierarchy also keeps energy production invisible to most Americans. Our current system resigns toxic industrial pollution to black and brown neighborhoods and out of sight from everyone else.
Retrofitting our nationwide electricity grid to accommodate microgrids alongside renewable energy sources will make our country’s renewable future a personal issue. This is an essential step in taking responsibility for the intersectional consequences of what we consume.
There is no way to re-electrify America without a massive public investment. Connecting our homes and cities is still as important as ever, and there are still many communities in every part of the country that have tenuous access to electricity.
Shifting our priorities from a centralized, exploitative system to a diverse and empowering one will take time, money, and a watchful eye from American voters. As we bring our infrastructure up to speed, let’s make sure our energy is community-centric, accountable, and ecological.