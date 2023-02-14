The shortage of affordable housing around the country is not a new issue – it’s just gotten worse. In the last couple of years, since the start of COVID-19, housing prices have been shooting up drastically. Quarter 2 in 2020, around the start of COVID-19, saw the average sales price of houses in the U.S. at an already steep $374,500. After that, prices went up for two years straight to land on the most recent maximum in Quarter 3 in 2022 at $547,800.
For a real estate market like this, affording rent can be a struggle. That’s doubly true for a place like Cincinnati – a city that held the unfortunate title of “fastest city for rent hikes” for multiple months last year. Plenty of solutions exist for these problems, like rent caps, increased density limits, improving the mortgage process or any number of other things. The issue, though, is these problems aren’t brought about by accidental zoning failures or the misuse of city budgets – they’re brought about by the very people that stand to profit from increasing rents: property management companies and the politicians they can fund.
You might have seen it in the local news just recently – “$80 million upscale apartments proposed at former Sycamore Township mobile home park,” a Cincinnati Business Courier headline read. While mobile homes aren’t necessarily the epitome of affordable housing, this headline lays the situation bare. Reading further you’ll find that a wealthy property management company known as CIG Communities is petitioning Sycamore Township to change the zoning type at the property to allow them to build luxury apartments. A partner with CIG Communities, Gregg Fusaro, quickly shifts from the discussion of what was on the property beforehand to not-so-subtly brag about the fact that it will become upscale housing including everything from a clubhouse to a golf simulator to a dog park.
This is exactly the type of thing that results in poor people not having a place to go. When cities and townships continuously replace the types of housing that less fortunate individuals can afford with luxury apartments or big businesses, the place in question quickly runs out of room for them. What’s worse, these people in need often don’t get a say in the actual zoning meetings that determine their futures.
While at least some parts of zoning meetings are public and do offer the opportunity for members of the community to speak, it takes a position of privilege to even know about them, much less go to them. If you’re working multiple part-time jobs just to make ends meet or worrying about paying bills on time, the last thing you’d probably think to spend your time doing is going to a zoning meeting – but that same meeting might be your only chance to be heard by the officials deciding your future.
It's not an accident that affordable housing isn’t easy to come by. It’s so much more profitable for companies like CIG Communities to build luxury apartments in Kenwood, Sycamore Township, or downtown whose rents are, for example, $1,604 per month for a zero bed, one bath, 627-square-foot studio apartment. Building affordable housing is the last thing these companies want to do, and they’re willing to attend meetings and engage in backroom deals to prevent that from happening – but that’s exactly what the community needs more of. The only way to stop them from behaviors like this is to actively participate in the ongoings of local government and force them to be better.