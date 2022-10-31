Nearly every college student that has spent time searching for an internship knows the dread of going through the application process for a position that sounds relevant to you, fits your academic requirements and generally seems interesting – only to find out that it's unpaid. Suddenly, this amazing opportunity becomes one you must pass by.
Even if the experience is better, you might need the money that an unpaid internship just won't provide. Even if that's not the case, you now must take into account that you're effectively paying to work: UC charges students to enroll in an internship class. And that doesn't even include the potential lengthy drive time that comes with its respective gas expenditures or forfeiting time that could've been spent on a job that actually paid you.
Often this argument will be countered with the idea that unpaid work during college at the right employers has the potential to result in far greater pay down the line than paid work at the wrong locations. This is technically true – an unpaid internship can often get you connections you wouldn't necessarily find elsewhere. However, that argument is, in essence, inconsiderate of those in worse financial situations than the ones that use it.
For many, not getting paid for work in college is not an option, as taking an unpaid internship could mean taking on additional debt at best or not affording next month's rent at worst. While those with the backing of their family or full-ride scholarships can often manage, others in more dire circumstances sometimes simply can't take on the negative consequences of an unpaid internship.
Beyond that, unpaid internships don't fit the bill of the classic incentive structure used within the capitalist system: Why would a worker or college student choose to do their best work for a firm that is literally costing them money? This sentiment brings us to the other half of the employment relationship's experience with unpaid internships.
Not only are they terrible for anyone but the most privileged of students – especially at public schools like UC – but they aren't great for the employer, either. As mentioned previously, work quality is likely to take a hit from employing students that are forced to have a different source of income or take on a greater debt just by working for you.
Beyond that, though, it's also not great for employee retention or the overall image of the company in question. If a potential candidate is offered two jobs at comparable firms with only one being unpaid, it only makes sense that, outside of pre-existing biases, the candidate will choose the paid one. Especially if that student belongs to a minority group that suffers from any of the myriad wealth gaps, they may have to choose the paid internship even if they're more interested in the work of the unpaid one.
The brand image outlook also isn't great, specifically for bigger firms. It's easy for knowledgeable consumers to stop for a second and notice that a multibillion – or even multimillion – dollar company is offering unpaid internships. If a firm is making millions or billions of dollars, why shouldn't it at least pay its interns a living wage? After all, they are working.
Overall, there really aren't many upsides to unpaid internships that paid ones don't vastly exceed. They're bad for employers, students and schools that all stand to gain reputation and perceived value. Although there are always some exceptions, colleges and businesses need to start making paid internships expected rather than gleefully accepted.