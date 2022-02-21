When a university student opts to live on or around campus, they are typically making their decision thinking that they are choosing a safe and secure living space all around. However, that is not always the case. Recently, the University of Cincinnati (UC) has had many car break-ins, resulting in smashed windows and stolen belongings or money. It is obvious that these incidents are causing the distress of many students, and need to be addressed due to the safety concerns it presents.
There have been many break-ins at university parking garages both on and around campus. Upon researching these incidents, findings conclude that UC has not released much information pertaining to the car break-ins as of recent, even though they are certainly taking place. The last time a case had been thoroughly reported on by The News Record appears to be in 2018, therefore proving that the problem is ongoing and likely to persist.
As a possible solution to begin with, I believe the university should look into using garage doors on campus parking garages, providing more protection in order to prevent just anyone from walking in. For example, The Verge, an off-campus housing option for UC students, has a garage door on the parking garage, and no break-in cases have been reported to the residents of the building this school year. At this time, however, no garages under UC property have installed actual garage doors.
Brenna Prem, second-year communication design student, recently had her car broken into in the early morning at the Deacon parking garage, and it’s evident that the culprits of these crimes have no limits as to what makes them choose their victims.
“My belongings were stolen, including my old Bearcat card and high school ID, both of which were hidden deep inside of my car compartments,” she said. “I always make sure to hide everything in my car and never leave my personal items exposed for this very reason.”
My opinion overall is clear – UC should stop brushing these incidents under the rug. They need to be thoroughly addressed, otherwise rumors will continue to spread as many students continue to have their cars damaged. If there are many firsthand witnesses with no reports, the university will begin to get a bad rep.
Adding garage doors to all campus-owned parking garages could be a great start to bettering the safety of students in the community. The funding for this could be easily written off through tuition payments, and many students may even be willing to pay extra if it is to better their safety. In my opinion, this is only the first step into making the parking garages on campus a more promising place for students to put their trust in.