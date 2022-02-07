Editor’s Note: Cited studies discussing antibody immunity also emphasize the importance of vaccination to fight COVID-19 as safely as possible. There are no guarantees of survival when infected and, like a dose of the vaccine, “natural immunity” is temporary. Vaccination and booster shots remain vital to public health.
I’m in the peculiar position of having been vaccinated well before any whiff of a vaccine mandate by the University of Cincinnati (UC) came to be. Yet for several reasons, I’m appalled by the decision to make it an official edict. Time has unfolded more and more holes in the decision that was made public by the university on Sept. 1, 2021.
It makes sense to elaborate not just on the mandate, but the regulations in place over fall semester 2021, continuing into spring 2022. To start, there was no room to consider natural immunity. The requirement for vaccination was not age-dependent, despite the older population being at a much higher risk of death and hospitalization. Exceptions were limited to “medical, religious, or sincerely held reason of conscience,” despite a study suggesting the strength of natural immunity against the then dominant Delta variant.
Because the Center for Disease Control (CDC) also noted that natural immunity conferred better protection against the Delta variant in the fall of 2021 than two previous doses of the vaccine – without booster immunization – I question the very necessity of a vaccine mandate for young students by the university.
An obvious point of contention by the university would be that one must survive an infection to be naturally immune, But, the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Dr. Francis Collins said, “young people tend to have mild infections,” and that the effects of COVID-19 are striated by age.
One could also say, as the CDC study does, that vaccination further enhances existing natural immunity, but should that not be a decision for the individual to make? After all, seeing that the original mandate came with a threat of disenrollment from the spring 2022 semester for the nonexempt unvaccinated, I would assume the university could keep a documented list of previously infected members of its community just as it keeps a list of those who are vaccinated.
None of this is new information. Carrying antibodies from previous infection protects you from reinfection, as proven in major medical journals before the mandate decision was ever made. The university chose to ignore this evidence, instituting mandates by threat of disenrollment without a public discussion or forum.
Ironically, the urgency of vaccinating everyone in the university has little weight as the deadline for compliance moved from November 2021 to December, and now to the end of the spring semester. Is the university going to issue an apology to all those students who had to get vaccinated under threat of disenrollment despite prior immunity? They should.
Most of all, what pushed me to write this was one of the most astonishing things I had ever read on a public university website:
“To create a culture of care, every member of our community must do their part. […] If a student repeatedly forgets to wear a facial covering to class and doesn't have a medical exemption […] please contact the appropriate college dean or unit vice president regarding involvement of the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards for possible discipline related to non-compliance.”
It is not hard to imagine the kind of humorless person who would say this without a hint of irony or sense of history. To create a culture of care, there must be a culture of compliance, subservience, obeisance and incuriosity to dare question authority. Orwellian language will be employed to remind you of what is expected: compliance.
Cloth masks have been recently called “little more than facial decorations,” according to one prominent medical expert. But if it were to slip down a student’s face one time too many, they could face “discipline related to non-compliance.” Even though the university is encouraging N95 masks, cloth masks are still plentiful across campus.
I fail to see the logic in these masking requirements, especially when it is nearly impossible for the university to police what masks are being worn, let alone the possible counterfeit N95s. Why is the person not allowed to make their own decision?
The university has taken the path of least resistance, hidden itself behind a veil of expertise without stating specific goals and policy sunset provisions. Expertise should come with the strenuous task of facing tough questions, as only then can expert opinion morph into well-constructed policy. The university has failed to meet these requirements.
COVID-19 has brought a lot of pain, suffering and sacrifice. It has also corrupted and warped our communication, leaving us with an Orwellian word soup deployed by an institution to justify dubious policies.