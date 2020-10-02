The University of Cincinnati (UC) has become intricately linked to its “Next Lives Here” slogan since it launched in 2018. After a slew of controversies, UC’s handling of racial issues leaves the phrase as nothing more than an empty message.
UC has a shoddy record when it comes to handling racial problems within the institution. Whether it be the negative reputation of UC police or the systemic issues within the institution, it is evident that UC has its fair share of problems. Until those issues are properly addressed, there is no moving forward to ‘next.’
The university has not even managed to adequately remove the McMicken name from campus life despite cries from Black students exposed to the constant trauma of seeing a slave trader being glorified on the place they have come to call home.
Even now, during a time with increased scrutiny on racial matters, UC fails to rebuke racism within the institution adequately.
When UC professor John Ucker went viral for his response to a student’s COVID-related absence, many were quick to point out the issues with Ucker referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus.”
There are obvious ties between xenophobia and referring to COVID as the “Chinese virus.” This link has likely led to an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in the United States during the pandemic. For Ucker to repeat this phrase is inexcusable.
Ucker’s usage of a xenophobic phrase is damaging and harmful, yet UC feels the need to keep him on paid leave while determining if his comments were intended to be offensive. An investigation of intent should not be needed when the harm is blatant.
UC has an obligation to its community both now and to the ‘next’ that are expected to live here in the future to do better. If the university cannot properly approach past and present problems, how can we expect them to handle the future?
If ‘next’ truly lives here, the university must confront its controversies head on and prove that they care about their current students before trying to impress the next.
Strong words condemning racism and hatred are meaningless if action does not swiftly follow. President Pinto’s statements have been loud, but any action following it has been incredibly quiet.
Pinto had acknowledged that UC has systemic “imperfections” and is committed to correcting them. Yet, when the Student Government (SG) released a set of demands for racial equity, the response from UC lacked the commitment that Pinto had promised.
Members of SG felt like there was a disconnect between the “Next Lives Here” motto and the capability of change, and that is because there is one.
If ‘next’ is going to live here, UC must make sure that they can properly accommodate them, and that means assuring their students that they will no longer be subjected to UC’s past mistakes.
If UC wants ‘next’ to live here, they need to do better now.