The University of Cincinnati’s (UC) Health Services have officially reported over 300 cases of COVID-19 among students. And as the cases continue rising, it is time for UC officials to take responsibility and enforce stronger regulations for students on and off campus.
Under the COVID-19 tab on UC’s public health website, they encourage students to follow all safety guidelines when returning to campus, along with getting tested if you experience any symptoms, wearing a mask at all times, social distancing, etc. All of those things are great, but are they really going to stop the virus from spreading around Clifton?
In an email from Aug. 27, UC’s Dean of Students Dr. Juan R. Guardia said, “Remind your friends to pull up their masks to cover their mouth and nose. Do not go to social gatherings of more than 10 people. When you are socializing, make sure you keep a safe physical distance of at least 6 feet or go virtual.” This advice, in my opinion, is not enough.
Driving around Clifton at night, it is not hard to tell that many UC students are choosing to go out to bars, restaurants and other group settings despite the current pandemic and subsequent state laws. UC is choosing to put full responsibility on the students to stay home and wear a mask.
Many of the people going out are freshman who are desperate to experience their first year of college life. While they should be taking responsibility for their own safety and the safety of those around them, I believe that the university can and should do more to stop these gatherings off-campus.
In an email sent on Sept. 4, Guardia alleged that university officials had been patrolling activity around campus and in surrounding neighborhoods and that they had “observed a high level of compliance with facial covering and social distancing requirements.” However, student compliance is clearly not that widespread.
The university has a responsibility to keep students safe – on and off campus. The businesses and restaurants around UC’s campus clearly bring in a lot of traffic for the school, but refusing to impose strict punishment for those caught partying or disregarding social distancing guidelines is unfair to students, putting business over the health and safety of the community.
I believe UC officials should remind students that dangerous behavior of any kind will lead to serious consequences for the students involved, and truly enforce that.
Obviously, everyone wishes the pandemic would end and life could go back to normal. We all have individual responsibility to do our part. The university needs to step in as an authority figure for students and start actually enforcing their weak recommendations. No matter how much we social distance and comply with guidelines on campus, nothing will get better unless the off-campus activities are monitored and regulated as well.
College students all over the country are facing frustration and uncertainty as universities continue to hold back on restrictions, consistently valuing tuition money and revenue over student safety. Unfortunately, UC students are no exception. Hopefully, students will soon come to realize for themselves that social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding gatherings are all essential to keeping us safe. But until university officials honestly address the situation in Clifton, off campus, nothing will change.