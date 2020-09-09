After a long summer of uncertainty, classes are underway at the University of Cincinnati (UC) and students must cope with paying full tuition for online courses.
The tuition freeze UC implemented last year for returning students kept prices from ballooning in the wake of COVID-19. Though this year's entering class will be given the same guarantee, they will have to pay more than the fall 2019 class.
The tuition guarantee for the fall 2020 class rose 4.1% from last year's fall 2019 class, according to UC News.
No student wants to pay full price for classes that have been forced online, and incoming first-year students shouldn't be charged more for less, but UC has its back against the wall.
UC has over 15,000 employees, making it "one of the largest employers in the Cincinnati region," according to the university's website. Supporting these employees costs money – money UC doesn't have – like most businesses in America.
"The COVID-19 crisis has cost Ohio's 14 public universities between $290 million and $310 million this fiscal year," said Bruce Johnson, president of the Inter-University Council of Ohio, in The Cincinnati Enquirer.
UC may be a large public university, not a small business, but some of its most significant income sources – state funding, sports and research – have been cut significantly.
"Pinto stated last month he expects state cuts this fiscal year to be $47 million and another $42 million for the fiscal year 2021," The Enquirer said.
In early April, the university had to reduce, or even shut down, research labs on-campus where they stayed shut down until June, for roughly two months.
State laws and federal regulations have also banned large groups from gathering, meaning no spectators at Bearcat games.
The financial strain on UC forced President Pinto to make the tough decision to furlough 360 university employees for the entire month of July, according to a letter written by Pinto.
"The decision to furlough was given painstaking consideration with the hope that it may prevent further, even more painful actions," Pinto said. "Make no mistake, the sacrifices of those furloughed, even if temporary, are significant and real – not only to them but to their families and loved ones."
In addition to the furlough, in April UC added "hiring and salary freezes, spending cuts and pay cuts to the university's leadership team," said The Enquirer.
These new policies don't come without sacrifices from administrators, either.
In April, "several administrators voluntarily took a 10% reduction in pay for the remainder of this fiscal year and all of next," Pinto said in a letter to employees that The Enquirer reported on.
While universities from all around the country deal with plummeting budgets and students try to figure out how to pay full-price tuition for altered classes, the Democrat majority House and the Republican-led Senate keep bickering over what should be included in the next stimulus package, instead of helping the citizens of the United States.
The next package could include increased aid to students to make up for the cost of tuition. Or it could provide more money to states, so funding doesn't have to be cut. It could even fund public universities directly.
It is the federal government's responsibility to bail out the universities, so they aren't forced to charge students full price for online classes.