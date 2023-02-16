The University of Cincinnati Police Department (UCPD) seems to pride itself on the UC Alert system – which is meant to provide students with real-time updates about when and where incidents occur to ensure student safety. In the same vein, UCPD and UC both pride themselves on the safety of campus in terms of low crime rates. According to UC Alert messaging, campus has low crime rates and is generally safe. Think about it: It's not very common for alerts to be sent out, and when they are, alerts usually dealt with quickly and the area is declared safe within a short timeframe.
The trouble is: The UC Alert system has a couple major flaws in its method of reporting incidents. For one, it usually only reports events that happen directly on campus. Events that happen outside of campus, even one or two streets over, are often not given an alert. Its latency in sending out an alert can be substantial especially when the event is particularly significant – think armed robbery.
Regarding the first flaw, plenty of events have occurred this year alone that ought to have had their own UC alert, let alone the entirety of UC Alert’s lifespan. Just this past Sunday, someone was shot on Calhoun Street, across the street from UC’s Main Campus – and there was no alert sent out at all. Obviously, this scenario warrants an alert. There was, after all, a potential active shooter right next to campus, and all students in the vicinity needed to be extremely careful. Apparently, that’s not the attitude of UCPD though, because even days later the information is only public due to local reporting.
Beyond that recent case, there are plenty of others that UC alerts seem to somehow miss. Car thefts happen on or around campus frequently, as do many other crimes that students deserve to be alerted of. They’re not, though – and in a sense, that seems intentional. Cynically, one of the ulterior motives of the UC Alert system is to make UC’s braggadocious stature regarding campus safety more legitimate. Anyone that doesn’t follow local news might be inclined to assume that alerts from UC encompass all the most important crime incidents in the area, but that is quite far from the truth.
This is supported by the fact that many UC Alert messages are sent well after the crime has occurred. While the average “avoid x area” message usually occurs on the spot followed shortly by an “all clear,” incidents like the vehicular armed robbery of January – where the initial crime happened an entire day before the first alert – are not uncommon. It’s particularly problematic that these stalls usually relate to the more serious crimes, as those are the crimes that students need to know about immediately. From a public relations standpoint, these late messages can give the impression that UCPD is effective at catching perpetrators. But they are not safe for the greater campus community.
UCPD and UC alike stand to lose some perception points in the crime category if the UC Alert system improves. For all of us who spend substantial amounts of time on or near campus, though, it’s important to remain informed on what areas may harbor potential threats. And, to that goal, very few actions would be quite as effective as creating a truly comprehensive alert system.