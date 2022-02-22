The climate crisis is a massive problem with a million tiny half-solutions. Individual actions like recycling plastics, turning the lights off and upgrading your toilets and windows are probably the smallest of these solutions.
It’s now common knowledge that most emissions come from only a handful of institutions. Despite malicious ideas like the individual carbon footprint, people are wising up to the fact that dealing with such a major problem will require collective action and an overhaul of how we think about global business, creating jobs and getting around.
When we talk about emissions, it’s easy to think of corporate overlords spewing noxious gases into the atmosphere. But while this definitely happens, one of the largest polluters in the United States is not a company at all.
The U.S. military generates more tons of carbon dioxide per year than the entirety of small countries (think Hungary or Sweden), primarily in the form of jet and diesel fuel. But don’t just think they’re running too many Humvees.
The armed forces are notorious for exposing civilians to dangerous chemicals, and not just in Afghanistan. Military bases around America are contaminating groundwater with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ linked to cancer and birth defects.
Infamous cases like Camp Lejeune and Naval Air Base Fallon show a widespread system of dangerous exposure and reluctant aid for veterans and families knowingly exposed to cancer-causing chemicals. Lejeune in particular has been called “the worst example of water contamination this country has ever seen.”
How can we rationalize an institution meant to keep our country safe that so recklessly takes American lives? How do we justify burning a whole country’s worth of diesel just to haul our global police force from one messy foreign policy decision to another?
We need to have a reckoning with national defense. The climate crisis is putting strain on food, water and livelihoods all over the world. Meanwhile, our military has spent the last two decades (and more than a billion tons of carbon dioxide) playing whack-a-mole with politically convenient bogeymen in the Middle East. Burning diesel to protect oil interests feels like an odd way to defend our nation in the 21st century.
The U.S. military is full of secrets. It’s hard enough to figure out what they spend money on, much less how many times they’ve recklessly disposed of hazardous waste. Considering the tax dollars that Americans contribute to our armed forces, we have every right to hold them accountable. The average American spent more than $2,000 on the military in 2021. As it stands, this money is actively being used to poison American waterways.
Cleaning up after ourselves isn’t going to be easy. Covering healthcare costs and committing to environmental restoration are absolutely essential to setting things right. But these problems cost us more money for every single day that we ignore them, and we can’t afford to keep looking the other way. There is no more room for dirty secrets, we owe it to our troops to set our military straight.