Elon Musk's recent acquisition of Twitter after several hard-fought legal battles – mostly consisting of Musk trying to devalue the shares of a company he had already agreed to buy for a set price and/or attempting to back out of the deal – presents some obvious questions. What will Twitter become under the control of its new owner? Will Twitter survive the self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist? If not, what is there to replace it and is that replacement any better?
So far, the outlook isn't great. In the first week after the sale alone, Twitter had an immediate influx of problematic happenings. The earliest of these occurred nearly instantly after the deal went through – within 12 hours, racists and trolls alike took advantage of their newfound freedom on the site and, among other things, increased the average usage of the N-word on Twitter by almost 500%.
That was hardly the beginning, though: Musk's new Twitter also found poorly handled layoffs – ones that have already sparked a lawsuit – a controversial new subscription model in the blue check mark system, a severe loss in revenue brought about at least in part by the acquisition trials, and an increasingly large list of other issues too long to cover here.
That said, it's theoretically possible that Twitter will survive the deal. After all, despite Musk's ever-growing list of mistakes, Twitter is a massive social media brand with a niche. According to Pew Research, no other major social media in 2020 could compete with Twitter's 60% ratio of users consuming news on its platform. Either way, though, these repercussions are bad for all Twitter users.
If Twitter stays afloat, this news consumption gets significantly worse under the soon-to-be massively relaxed moderation of the Musk team. Propaganda campaigns are already a well-known problem on Twitter and its competitors, and lax moderation only makes that infinitely easier. With little to no moderation, bots and trolls will be able to run rampant and spread misinformation to an unprecedented level, contributing to the rapidly declining United States political system, among other things.
However, if Twitter dies, there is a good chance that this problem will become infinitely worse. With Twitter being a regular news source for a sizable percentage of the U.S. population, the now-exiled news consumers there will be forced to find another news source. If existing Twitter consumers migrate to other social media, they may find a similar problem. In some cases, like that of Facebook – a news giant according to the Pew Research poll – the disinformation is potentially far worse and wider reaching than it is on Twitter. On the other hand, if they choose to migrate to up-and-coming platforms, there's no evidence that they will be significantly better than what's already in place – and even if the consumers move, the media figures that use Twitter as a mouthpiece to provide news might not move to the same platform.
Wanting the end of social media as it stands today is perfectly reasonable. There have been numerous studies on the damage done to various groups by it, be it regarding mental health or misinformation. However, celebrating the potential end of Twitter ignores the fact that its replacement will likely have the same problems and more.