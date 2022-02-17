Shinrin-yoku, or the Japanese art of forest bathing, isn’t as old as you’d think. It came about in the 1980s as a response to worker burnout and the public’s disengagement with natural conservation. Popularized nationally prior to the turn of the century, studies on forest bathing began to investigate an already inherent human understanding: that nature is healing.
In essence, forest bathing is the idea that immersion in the natural world enhances our senses and clears the mind. It’s the concept behind ecotherapy.
Dr. Qing Li, one of the most prominent researchers and advocates of forest bathing, has found that “the health secrets of trees seem to lie in two things – the higher concentration of oxygen that exists in a forest, as compared to an urban setting, and the presence of plant chemicals called phytoncides – natural oils that are part of a plant’s defense system against bacteria, insects and fungi.”
According to a Japanese study, this in turn makes forest bathing an effective treatment for depression with overall mental health benefits. Research examining the physiological effects have found that levels of the stress hormone cortisol, blood pressure and heart rate all reduce to healthy levels after a short program of forest bathing therapy. Really, the health benefits are immeasurable, but what does it look like in practice?
A forest bathing ritual is a pause, an intentional engagement with nature that enhances mindfulness. In its most traditional form, you might slowly meander in the woods for thirty minutes with no destination in mind, then stop in a spot of your choosing and lay down on the forest floor for as long as you please. Your body’s direct connection with the earth and the openness you feel in facing up toward the tree line is both grounding and sensory all at once, a salve for the spirit.
Yet, this is only one way to do it. As most people live in cities without any obvious connection to nature on hand, forest bathing can also look like an intentional walk in a city park without your phone, a weekly houseplant care ritual, or even a podcast filled with sounds of nature (try the WALKING podcast in which writer Jon Mooellem takes hour-long, ambient hikes across the Pacific Northwest).
Intentionally engage some, or all five, of your senses in the natural world, and you’re practically there. Yet, in a similar sense to mindfulness meditation, forest bathing might appear too difficult an attentional task as well. Really though, it’s a whole lot easier than meditation.
A forest bathing ritual actually requires little to no effort on your part. As Dr. Qing Li writes in his book “The Art and Science of Forest Bathing,” “All we have to do is accept the invitation. Mother Nature does the rest.”
Urbanization has restricted us all to four white walls and cityscapes in recent years, and it’s taken a major toll on mental and physiological health. So, with such beautifully immersive natural landscapes within reach, why not take a soothing bubble bath?