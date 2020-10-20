It's no secret that for many students, a critical factor in choosing where to go to college is the campus. Some prefer more greenery and spaces to enjoy nature. Others prefer more metropolitan settings with modern architecture. The University of Cincinnati's campus offers a mix of everything; historical, modern, natural, metallic and just about everything in between.
Although many architectural critics disagree with this sentiment – Crosley Tower was ranked among the eight ugliest college buildings in America by Architectural Digest – a recent trend on TikTok has proven otherwise.
Within the last few weeks, many college students have taken to TikTok to show off the beautiful views and buildings on their college campuses, using the song "Campus" by Vampire Weekend. To my surprise, the videos showing UC were some of the most popular ones. Some other schools featured on this trend include Cornell, Columbia and NYU.
Although this trend is fun and interesting to see other schools worldwide, I think it speaks to something significant. For students to truly be successful in school, they need to feel comfortable and motivated by their surroundings. One common theme in these campus videos' comments is that people "could definitely live there." For a college student, that is such an important thing to feel.
For many students, their dorm or college apartment is the first time they'll ever move out of their childhood home. It is an absolute necessity for students to have common spaces to meet others, do their homework, eat, play sports and enjoy themselves on campus. While I personally love seeing other campuses and what they have to offer students, I think it's even more important for prospective students to enjoy this trend. Some TikTok users even commented that certain videos are persuading them to add schools to their applications that they had never seen before. All because of a TikTok showing off the campus.
Platforms like TikTok are fun to waste hours of your free time on, but they can also provide some really important things to young users. Trends like this one are a great way to spread beneficial information. One short video showing the dorm rooms at a university, or the library, or the green spaces, has the power to change the course of someone's academic career completely.
I hope that more trends like this one continue to pop up over time. Adults and college students with any platform need to use their social media power for things like this. Most students will be spending tons of time on TikTok anyway; we might as well throw in some educational content for them now and then. Using popular platforms is a great way to make college seem less scary and accessible to all students.