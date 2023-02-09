If you’ve been at the University of Cincinnati (UC) for any substantial amount of time, you may have noticed that, as with many colleges, they fail to meet some obvious standards. While there are far too many to list in one piece, here are just some entries on the ever-expanding list of UC’s failures.
On-campus internet
Going to Langsam Library or other relax-and-study spots on campus is a great experience. Sometimes staying at home to study or work can be a chore, so having spaces around campus to go to instead is wonderful. These spaces (most notably Langsam, in my experience), however, will let you in on a major issue with UC – its internet is spotty, inconsistent and often doesn’t work on the bottom floor of its main study spot. If you only have a set amount of time, this can be devastating to your work period for the day, as you spend 15-30 minutes struggling with the Wi-Fi.
Provide acceptable meals
Going to the dining halls on campus should be an exciting and delicious time. After a long day of classes, nothing hits the spot quite like a hearty meal. That’s why it’s so unfortunate that UC’s meals often range from OK to inedible to dangerous. With exorbitant meal plans being a requirement for freshmen and a near-necessity for on-campus students with no kitchen, it’s unacceptable that it’s so common for meals to be so bad – and worse, so unsafe.
Pay their employees fairly
It’s hardly a secret that UC makes a lot of money. Tuition, random fees, textbooks and other expenses that college students are forced to face are not cheap – and that money often goes straight to UC and its administrators. President Neville Pinto, for example, made a steep $660,000 salary from 2017-2021. With all that said, you might expect UC to at least step above its peer institutions and offer the students it employs reasonable salaries. But that couldn’t be further from reality. Workers with special pay systems, like research assistants, make a measly $45 every two weeks, on top of their housing and meal plan. Other workers make whatever Ohio’s minimum wage happens to be at the time.
Not cause housing crises
Between the housing crisis of last semester that forced hundreds of students into hotels, the fact that the housing application for next year was put on a waitlist the same day it opened and the near-certain upcoming housing crisis that will likely do the same, it’s understandable to wonder why UC feels that this behavior is acceptable. Accepting record numbers of students year over year is bad enough for community resources like Langsam Library and dining halls, but to do it again when housing is already on the verge of crisis is unfathomable.
While it’s unlikely that this behavior will stop any time soon, it is worth asking: Will UC ever choose its students and real people over profit?